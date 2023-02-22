EMass girls’ basketball: With back-to-back 40-point games, Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — Adams, a shifty sophomore guard, helped the Timberwolves earn a 58-38 win over Franklin in the Comcast Tournament semifinals. She then erupted for 25 points and 15 rebounds as Walpole outlasted Wachusett, 56-53, in the final Monday.
Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The sophomore scored 28, 27, and 25 points, as Dartmouth earned tight wins over Middleborough and Acton-Boxborough and lost a close game to Oliver Ames.
Camryn Collins, Foxborough — The versatile junior and Hockomock MVP averaged 19.3 points over three wins, including 23 in a key triumph over Brookline on Tuesday in the Warrior Classic final.
Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom, Andover — The dynamic senior duo helped the No. 1 Golden Warriors stay undefeated and win the Comcast Classic. Each player scored in double figures in both games, and they finished with 18 apiece in a 55-44 victory over No. 2 Medfield in a battle of unbeatens Monday.
Hannah Martin, North Andover — Martin, a senior, poured in 37 points in a 50-35 victory over Bishop Fenwick on Sunday and added 18 more the next day as North Andover beat Masconomet, 56-35, to clinch the Larry McIntyre IAABO Board Classic championship.
Ashlee Talbot, Dracut – The senior standout erupted for 45 points in a 78-62 Spartan Classic win over Newburyport on Sunday, then she managed to eclipse that total with 46 in a 73-72 loss to St. Mary’s.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.