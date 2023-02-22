EMass girls’ basketball: With back-to-back 40-point games, Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — Adams, a shifty sophomore guard, helped the Timberwolves earn a 58-38 win over Franklin in the Comcast Tournament semifinals. She then erupted for 25 points and 15 rebounds as Walpole outlasted Wachusett, 56-53, in the final Monday.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The sophomore scored 28, 27, and 25 points, as Dartmouth earned tight wins over Middleborough and Acton-Boxborough and lost a close game to Oliver Ames.

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — The versatile junior and Hockomock MVP averaged 19.3 points over three wins, including 23 in a key triumph over Brookline on Tuesday in the Warrior Classic final.