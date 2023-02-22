Evaluating the Celtics roster: The starters and top reserves

Tatum is averaging 30.6 points per game and appears positioned to break Larry Bird’s franchise scoring record of 29.9 for a season. He also is a very good defender and takes that role seriously.

▪ Jayson Tatum: Tatum’s MVP candidacy has cooled over the past two months, but his value to these Celtics is unquestioned. They have outscored opponents by 9.6 points per 100 possessions with Tatum on the court, and have been outscored by 1.8 points per 100 possessions when he sits. The team has a positive net rating when any other Celtic is off the court.

Here’s an assessment of the Celtics starters and top bench players as the team prepares to return from the All-Star break Thursday against the Pacers.

If there is a concern, it’s his durability. Tatum complained of being exhausted by the end of last season’s playoffs and is currently averaging a career-high 37.3 minutes per game, second in the NBA. The Celtics are all but locked into one of the top two seeds in the East and need to prioritize keeping Tatum fresh deep into June.

▪ Jaylen Brown: Brown has continued his ascension as one of the game’s elite young scorers, but there is still room for improvement. He’s shooting a career-best 58.2 percent from 2-point range and has developed a devastating midrange fadeaway that is otherwise becoming an NBA relic. But he also is shooting a career-low 33.1 percent from the 3-point line and sometimes forces these attempts.

There are moments when Brown shows off improved ball-handling, but other times when he dribbles into traffic and appears to be playing on a sheet of ice. He’s averaging a career-high 3 turnovers per game, a high number for a wing who is not really a playmaker. Interestingly, the Celtics are 3.3 points per 100 possessions better when Brown is off the court.

Jaylen Brown is a very good player who can be even better. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Marcus Smart: Smart is obviously known most for being the NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. But he might be even more valuable on offense, serving as the primary conductor on a court that is often filled with shooters.

Smart missed 11 games because of a sprained ankle before returning last Wednesday, and the Celtics’ 113.9 offensive rating during that stretch ranked 17th in the NBA. That’s no accident. Smart is also averaging a career-high 7.1 assists per game and looks so confident at that end of the floor. Oh, his defense remains pretty good, too.

▪ Robert Williams: Here’s all you need to know about Williams’s value: He has a team-leading plus-11.0 net rating despite missing the entirety of the team’s scorching 21-5 start while working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

The Celtics are still being slightly cautious with Williams. He has yet to play on back-to-back nights and has topped the 30-minute mark just four times. But he has looked good. He’s averaging more points, rebounds, and assists per 36 minutes than he did last season and said he feels comfortable.

At some point, the Celtics will likely ramp up his workload to get him prepared for the high-minute playoff games.

▪ Al Horford: Horford’s role in the offense has been reduced. The 36-year-old is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, both career lows. But his 30.7 minutes per game are generally in line with his first three-year stint with the Celtics, from 2016-19.

He is not the facilitator that he once was, but he has embraced his role as a floor-spacing big man who camps out in the corners and serves as a safety valve for the dynamic offensive players. It helps that he’s shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Is this the year Al Horford gets his championship ring? Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Like Williams, Horford has yet to play in back-to-backs. But there are no back-to-backs during the playoffs.

This is probably Horford’s last chance to be a significant contributor on a title team, and that urgency he showed during last season’s playoffs will be back.

▪ Derrick White: White probably has outperformed expectations more than any other Celtic, and it could be argued that he’s been the second-most valuable player after Tatum. The Celtics are 8.2 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court than when he is off, an All-Star-caliber differential.

White said there were some difficult adjustments after being traded to the Celtics last February, and it showed. But this year he has looked at ease at both ends of the floor while being the only Celtic to appear in all 59 games.

He is shooting 38.5 percent from the 3-point line, a substantial jump from 30.6 percent during his first half-season in Boston.

In addition to his excellent on-ball defense, the 6-foot-4-inch guard has emerged as an elite rim protector. He’s averaging 0.9 blocks per game, tied for 30th in the NBA, and ahead of players such as Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green, and Aaron Gordon.

▪ Malcolm Brogdon: If the Celtics hadn’t had so many injuries that forced White into the starting lineup, he’d be a leading Sixth Man of the Year candidate. As it stands, he still should be one of the favorites to win the award.

He has used his size and strength to overpower smaller guards on drives. And when they try to avoid that by giving him some space on the perimeter, he makes them pay. Brogdon is shooting 45.5 percent from the 3-point line, tops in the NBA.

His skill level has never been questioned, but the Celtics acquired him from the Pacers at a low cost because he has been injury-prone. But he has been quite durable for the Celtics, and he plays lighter minutes because the heavy lifting is done elsewhere.

▪ Coach Joe Mazzulla: He hates calling timeouts. He might be overworking Tatum. He probably leaves his starters in too long during blowouts. Oh, he also has guided the Celtics to the best record in the NBA despite the fact that he had never been a head coach above NCAA Division 2 and was thrust into this role with almost no warning following Ime Udoka’s suspension in September.

Yes, Mazzulla is a bit quirky, but the Celtics have gravitated toward him and he has gained their trust and respect. He should feel even more empowered down the stretch run after coaching in the All-Star Game and being named the full-time coach.

