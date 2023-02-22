Frankie Montas has shoulder surgery, Yankees hopeful for return in second half of season

TAMPA, Fla — Frankie Montas won’t start throwing until at least late May following right shoulder surgery, a timetable that could allow him to pitch for the New York Yankees in the season’s second half.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday the labrum of the 29-year-old righthander was cleaned up during the procedure a day earlier with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache and Montas’s rotator cuff did not need to be repaired. Montas won’t throw for 12 weeks.

“Everything went according to plan,” Boone said. “We're day one out of surgery, so we have a long way to go from there. We're hopeful at some point he can get back but I don't want to best case, worst case.”