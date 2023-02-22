Freshman Alexis Petford was quite a find for Stonehill women’s hockey team

“A lot of these schools said, ‘Hey, we want to stay in touch, but we have no idea what’s going on [with COVID],’ ” said Petford. “Then all these players got granted a fifth year of eligibility, so it became, ‘Sorry, we want to keep you on our watch, but we don’t know if we’re going to have spots now that these seniors that are supposed to leave probably aren’t going to leave.’ ”

When the Balgonie, Saskatchewan, native’s recruitment began in 2020, she drew interest from Canadian universities, but the US ones kept her at bay.

Alexis Petford wanted to play Division 1 hockey, but she wasn’t sure Division 1 hockey wanted her.

Those coaches missed out on what turned out to be one of college hockey’s best stories of 2022-23. Entering this weekend’s New England Women’s Hockey Alliance quarterfinal series against Post University, Stonehill’s Petford is tied for the national lead in goals with 25 and leads all rookies in points with 41.

In its first season of Division 1 play, Stonehill is 12th in the nation in team scoring, ahead of some nationally ranked squads. It heads into the NEWHA tournament third in the league with a 14-9-1 record and is 17-15-2 overall.

“I think we’ve proved a lot of people wrong with where we’re sitting in the standings right now,” said Petford.

How Petford ended up at Stonehill is a story mixing serendipity with her own persistence. Wanting to get on NCAA teams’ radar, she traveled to Boston to compete in one of the area’s traditional summer tournaments, the Beantown Classic. Her club team wasn’t competing, so she decided to go solo and was randomly assigned to a team.

That team featured Lily Barrett and Lily Geist from Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul. Stonehill coach Tara Watchorn was hoping to recruit those two for the inaugural Skyhawks squad. (She did, and both have played in all 34 games this season.) While she was watching “the two Lilys,” she also was impressed by Petford.

“She reached out and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come for a tour?’ ” said Petford. “I obviously went to that tour and fell in love with the school.”

Watchorn then traveled to Saskatchewan to see Petford play one more time, this time at her Team Saskatchewan tryout for Canadian Nationals. Not only did Petford make her fourth provincial team, she had the long-awaited Division 1 offer.

Now she is being coached by someone she grew up considering a role model.

“It was definitely a draw, getting emailed by a Canadian Olympian saying, ‘I want you to play on my team,’ ” said Petford. “That’s a pretty cool feeling.”

While Petford is pleased with her own achievements, she is even more impressed by her entire freshman class. She thinks their strong play in this inaugural season bodes well for the future.

“With us being so young, we’re going to hopefully move up and have a chance at winning in the future,” said Petford. “We’re so young that we can only go up from here.”

The UMass question

A constant question in New England women’s hockey circles: Will the UMass schools that field men’s teams — UMass Amherst and UMass Lowell — ever add Division 1 women’s teams?

Hockey East has a clear process for both schools to do so. According to the league’s associate commissioner, Brian Smith, any school that already has a men’s program is allowed to enter a women’s team without the formal application process required of other new programs. The school would propose the entry, and it would be up to a majority plus one vote of the existing programs to grant entry. The process has intentionally been made easy to encourage the two outliers to add women’s teams.

In the meantime, UMass Amherst has the 11th-ranked club team in its American Collegiate Hockey Association division. The team is 11-8 with a home-and-home against Rhode Island remaining this weekend.

The team does get to use “Mini Mullins,” the practice rink connected to the school’s Mullins Center, but otherwise gets little support from the school. It faces challenges similar to Michigan’s women’s club team, which made news recently in its quest to get the school to either provide more funding or move it to varsity status.

Focusing on the task at hand, UMass Amherst’s club team is hoping this weekend’s games move it into the top 10 and qualify it for the national championships in March at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

“I think, of the four years that I’ve played, that we’re the most cohesive and talented group that we’ve had,” said captain Kat Paradis, a former Reading High standout.

Playoff time

The Hockey East playoffs began Wednesday with an opening round among the four lowest seeds. They continue Saturday with all remaining teams in action, including regular-season champion Northeastern hosting the lowest remaining seed and No. 4 Boston College hosting No. 5 UConn. Semifinals will be March 1 … In ECAC Hockey action, No. 8 Harvard travels to league champion Yale for a best-of-three quarterfinal series this weekend.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.