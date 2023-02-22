Here are a few things to keep an eye on before the high sports drama of spring unfolds

From the end of the Super Bowl to the start of the Masters, this is one of the quieter times of the year. There is much to look forward to — anticipation for the unmatched drama of the NHL and NBA playoffs, eagerness for the all-consuming excitement of the NCAA’s March Madness, excitement for the inherent thrill of renewal in the resumption of Major League Baseball, gleeful suspense for the page-turning reality of the NFL Draft, and the Augusta showdown between PGA stars and LIV defectors.

But it does hit some noticeable lulls. And we are in one right now.

The sports calendar never stops, rolling from season to season and sport to sport with comforting predictability.

Advertisement

But until then, a lot of waiting and biding time.

In the interim, here are a few things to get excited about/interested in while the playoff engines heat up, a way to keep your sports heart happy until spring gets here in all its glory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ Let’s start with the scorching-hot Bruins, who may or may not make a deal before the March 3 trade deadline but who continue to reap the benefits of a deal not made last year. Was it really only a season ago that Jake DeBrusk asked his way out of Boston? Now, with a recent return from injury in which he hit the ice looking as though he’d never left, the sometimes confusing arc of the young forward’s career looks nothing but positive.

Getting him back was bonus enough, but getting him back and seeing immediate evidence that he would ease right back into action is just one more reason to believe these Bruins are on a Stanley Cup-or-bust mission.

DeBrusk came back swinging in Saturday’s win over the Islanders, his goal less than three minutes into the game opening the gates to a 6-2 victory. The last time he’d scored, he’d done so on a broken leg, 46 days earlier, after sustaining a serious injury during the Winter Classic.

Advertisement

From there to here, from toughness to panache, with a nifty goal past Semyon Varlamov, DeBrusk provided a nifty boost to a team already riding high.

“I was focused and determined. I’ve been waiting for the game for a while,” DeBrusk told reporters after missing 17 games. “I just wanted to get a goal, get the first one.”

▪ The Patriots also got a boost with the announced return of captain and special teams ace Matthew Slater, as crucial to their locker room vibe as anyone not named Devin McCourty. But as the Patriots look to fix their woes from last year, all eyes have to be on the quarterback and whether the organization still has faith that Mac Jones is their man.

Rumblings of discontent emanating from Foxborough continue to circle on Jones’s late-season outbursts, his frustration with predictable play calling and porous protection pouring out of him, reportedly drawing criticism around the league for the way he publicly yelled at coaches.

But the Patriots should be careful; the negative reinforcement could backfire, especially with a developing player heading into only his third season. Jones doesn’t need false praise, but he does need better play from the offensive line, better weapons around him, and better coaching. Bill O’Brien has his work cut out for him.

Advertisement

▪ The Red Sox have so many question marks heading into the season, and most of them are rooted in doubt — Chris Sale’s health, Chaim Bloom’s pursestrings, Triston Casas’s power, Masataka Yoshida’s transition, and so on. But here’s hoping the question mark around Christian Arroyo is answered with good health and a full season.

The Sox are banking on Arroyo as their full-time second baseman, a tall task as he helps fills the void left by Xander Bogaerts, gone to San Diego, and Trevor Story, sidelined by injury.

A popular clubhouse presence whose baseball insights are always worthy of a conversation, Arroyo is still looking to fulfill his first-round potential, and maybe being anchored at one position (he has started at five different spots in his career) will help. Definitely a story line to watch during spring training.

▪ Meanwhile, we are thisclose to some great soccer action, with the Revolution ready to erase last season’s disappointment starting Saturday night with their opener in Charlotte.

MLS as a league still makes some head-scratching decisions, from announcing a new playoff format only days before the season to adding a couple extra playoff teams seemingly in direct response to a new streaming agreement with AppleTV, but I remain a fan of the product on the field. Matt Turner’s ascension from MLS backup to US national team starter remains a favorite narrative.

Advertisement

Turner’s former team missed the playoffs last year (a year after setting the league’s single-season points record) but as Revolution captain Carles Gil put it recently: “This year is different and we’re starting from absolute zero. And we have the chance to do good things and have a competitive team and a winning team.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.