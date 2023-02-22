Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t play again this season

The Maple Leafs said Wednesday that the blue liner won’t suit up again in 2022-23 after initially suffering a neck injury Oct. 17 in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

Whether the veteran defenseman can eventually resume his NHL career remains to be seen.

Toronto announced back in November that Muzzin would re-evaluated in February.

“After follow-up consultation this month with various specialists, our medical staff have determined [Muzzin] has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs as he recovers from a cervical spine injury,” the Leafs said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The club will provide a further update as to his status at training camp in September.”

The 6-foot-4-inch, 227-pounder had one assist in four games this season, most of which was spent on long-term injured reserve.

Muzzin, whose significant injury history includes concussions, was limited to 47 games in 2021-22.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The bruising 34-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014 and was acquired by Toronto via trade in January 2019.

Often the team’s locker room conscience as a talented core looked to finally get over its playoff hump, Muzzin subsequently signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Leafs in February 2020 that carries a salary cap hit of $5.625 million through the end of next season.

Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas now has a level of clarity ahead of the March 3 trade deadline should he look to add to a blue line that endured a string of absences earlier in the schedule — or upgrade elsewhere after already acquiring forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari late Friday from the Blues.

Talking with reporters earlier this month, Dubas said defenseman T.J. Brodie has stepped up to take on a significant chunk of the “hard minutes” that Muzzin occupied against opponents’ best players.

Advertisement



