Merrimack eliminates Boston University in OT, UNH advances in women’s Hockey East playoffs

Alexa Pongo scored at 8:58 of overtime, her 12th goal of the season, to give the Merrimack women’s hockey team (9-24-2) a 5-4 win over Boston University (11-20-3) Wednesday night at Walter Brown Arena in the opening round of the women’s Hockey East playoffs. Natalie Nemes had two goals and as assist for the Warriors, who advance to play at Northeastern in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m.

In the other opening-round game, Emily Pinto had two goals and an assist and Gabby Jones added two assists to help New Hampshire (12-20-3) eliminate Holy Cross (7-26-1) with a 6-3 win at Durham, N.H. The Wildcats will play at Vermont in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 1.