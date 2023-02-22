New Mission relies on ‘a big-time half’ to rally past Latin Academy, secure berth vs. TechBoston in girls’ City League tournament final

After the Dragons (9-13) cut into the deficit at the start of the fourth, freshman Tamia Darling took over for New Mission.

Trailing by two at the half, the Titans (13-8) opened the third quarter on a 13-0 run to take the lead, keyed by three triples from Ferreira, who finished with 14 points.

Behind 13 second-half points from senior Jourdan Ferreira, New Mission surged past Latin Academy, 47-30, in the semifinals of the Boston City League tournament on Wednesday at Madison Park.

Darling, who also had 14 rebounds, scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth as the Titans pulled away. Junior Amy Mariano also tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“The second-half adjustment was them finally getting out of their own way and playing to the standard they expect from themselves,” said New Mission head coach Brandon Wilbur said. “We turned it around. That was a big-time half.”

Eighth-graders Amiah Noel and Kiara Collins led the Dragons with 11 apiece.

TechBoston 48, Fenway 42 (OT) — Freshman Javonah Coston poured in 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half and overtime to lift the Bears (16-5) in the Boston City League semifinals at Madison Park.

After a low-scoring first half, TechBoston took a 22-17 lead late in the third quarter with Barnarie Davis nailing a corner 3-pointer.

Fenway (12-8) rallied late in the fourth quarter and tied the game late on a pair of free throws from senior Sierra Cherrie (17 points), forcing overtime.

n the extra period, Bears senior Destinee Ogarro scored six points in the paint with Coston providing a pair of assists to get TechBoston into the final. The Bears will face in the BCL championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Madison Park.