Nick Fasano, Charlie DiMartino connect on winning goal for 11th-ranked Braintree boys’ hockey in upset of No. 3 Arlington

Off an offensive zone faceoff, Nick Fasano slid the puck through the opposing center’s leg and found senior linemate Charlie DiMartino, who potted the winner with four minutes to play, lifting 11th-ranked Braintree to a nonleague win over No. 3 Arlington, 3-2.

In front of a packed house at Zapustas Arena, the Braintree seniors showcased their talent to earn a signature win and avenge a loss in the first round of the Ed Burns Tournament.

Braintree coach Dave Fasano stood on the bench with his eldest son and assistant coach, Dave Fasano Jr., as his younger son, Nick Fasano, was introduced on senior night.

Advertisement

“It was a good high school hockey game,” said Dave Fasano. “Two good teams going at it. Emotional night for us, we had a big crowd there. Our big guns, the seniors, stepped up for us. It was a good win for us.”

In a similar fashion to the previous meeting between the two schools, in which the Spy Ponders emerged victorious in overtime, the Wamps raced to a two-goal lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior captain Drew Coady buried a power-play goal off assists from sophomore Matt Harvey and Nick Fasano, followed up three minutes later by a strike from junior Larry Graziano off feeds from DiMartino and Fasano.

The Spy Ponders (14-5-2) tied the game in the second period, but steady play from Ryan Cochrane, Braintree’s senior netminder, prevented the visitors from grabbing the lead. Nick Fasano’s three-point evening and strong connection with DiMartino provided the winning tally in an emotional final regular season game together.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to coach him, obviously,” said Dave Fasano. “We have a bunch of good players, and he’s one of them. As a father, on the bench, it was exciting. For him to play a really big game was nice.”

Advertisement

The Wamps (12-6-2) boast a 5-0-1 record in their last six outings, and are peaking at the right time before the state playoffs begin next week.

“You want to be playing your best hockey going into the tournament, and we are,” Dave Fasano said.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.