No. 18 UConn uses big second half to down No. 20 Providence in men’s college basketball

Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5), who fell two games behind Marquette in the race for the Big East's regular-season title.

Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Tristen Newton had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence, 87-69, Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.

UConn led by 5 at halftime, but outscored Providence, 50-37, in the second half.

UConn scored the final 5 points of the first half and Hawkins had the first 5 points of the second to turn a tie game into a 10-point lead at 42-32.

Providence responded a short time later with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 2 points.

But the Huskies held the Friars without a basket for more than five minutes and built the lead to 17 with a 14-0 run.

The Huskies dominated the paint, outscoring the Friars, 42-24, down low and outrebounding Providence, 40-20.

This was the first time in the 77-game history of the rivalry that both teams were ranked when they faced each other.

UConn is now 46-31 all-time against Friars, but had lost three of the last four meetings, including, 73-61, Jan. 4.



