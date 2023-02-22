Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington interviewed for two defensive coordinator jobs

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington has interviewed for two vacancies with other teams this offseason, a league source confirmed.

Covington spoke with both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers for their defensive coordinator openings. The Cardinals announced the hiring of Nick Rallis for that position Tuesday, while the Chargers continue to interview candidates.

After joining coach Bill Belichick’s staff as an assistant in 2017, Covington became outside linebackers coach in 2019 before moving to his current role in 2020. At 33, he is considered one of the rising coaches on the defensive side of the ball. In January, Covington served as defensive coordinator of the American Team at the Senior Bowl.