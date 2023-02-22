Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta, recovering from COVID-19, won’t pitch for Canada in World Baseball Classic

“It was a really difficult decision,” said Pivetta, who played for Team Canada in the WBC in 2017. “Unfortunately, I haven’t been recovering the way I would like to. The team and I came to an agreement and understanding that I have to focus here on what I need to do here for this team. I take great pride in playing for that team and playing for my country.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nick Pivetta won’t play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. The righthander contracted COVID-19 prior to spring training and is still feeling symptoms, including fatigue. Pivetta came to his decision following a bullpen a couple of days prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

The expectation is that Pivetta will be ready for the start of the season. The righthander is still going through bullpen sessions, but the team is building him up steadily. The next step for Pivetta will be an up and down on Saturday before making a decision regarding what’s next.

This was the third time Pivetta contracted COVID and he stated that this one hit him the hardest. The lingering impact and what could follow played into Pivetta’s decision to pull out of the tournament.

“Just the science behind having COVID, inflammation rates, guys getting injured after getting COVID,” Pivetta said. “I think all of those things are factors that I had to take into account.”

While Pivetta reemphasized that it’s “unfortunate” that he’s not participating in the WBC, he acknowledged the benefit of having an entire spring with the Red Sox.

“It’s all good,” Pivetta said. “I’m focused on what I need to do for 2023 with the team. That’s where I can kind of push it in and that’s where I can put my focus and just forget about everything else.”

Keeping it light

Alex Verdugo said it was all fun and games. In a meeting detailed by the Boston Herald, the Red Sox outfield approached owner John Henry, who was present for the first day of full squad workouts, and asked for an extension.

Verdugo acknowledged that he, in fact, did approach Henry about an extension, but it wasn’t a serious request. Instead, it was lighthearted in tone.

“It was all joking,” Verdugo said. “It was all joking. It was all joking. If they want to, they want to. A lot of people are scared of ownership. I like to keep it light, keep it fun and mess around. That’s really it about that.”

Jansen works on his timing

While many players were on the back fields of Fenway South, participating in live batting practice sessions, Kenley Jansen was on the mound at JetBlue Park utilizing the pitch clock during a live batting practice. Jansen, a slow worker on the mound, has used the beginning of spring training to get accustomed to the new clock being implemented this season in an effort to move the game along quicker. “Hitters are used to him being slow,” manager Alex Cora said. “He was really good with it. He got some feedback from the hitters about it. His stuff is legit.” … Mike Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, was in Fort Myers and met with the Red Sox front office/coaching staff regarding the new rules … Both Bobby Dalbec and Triston Casas will play Saturday and Sunday. Dalbec will play first and third. The two also will make the trip to play the Astros and Marlins next week … The Sox announced that Brad Pearson has been promoted to vice president of sports medicine and performance after serving as director of sports medicine since 2016 and head athletic trainer since 2015. Brandon Henry has been promoted to head athletic trainer. Henry was associate head athletic trainer since 2021 … The Sox promoted Paul Toboni to vice president of amateur scouting and player development. His three previous seasons were spent as the Sox’ director of amateur scouting.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.