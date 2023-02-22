Reese Bartlett lifts No. 11 Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball to Women’s Roundball Tournament title over host Mansfield

Reese Bartlett (19 points) darted to the paint and banked home the winning layup with 50 seconds left, lifting the 11th-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team to a 43-40 victory over host Mansfield in the the Women’s Roundball Tournament title game on Wednesday night.

“I told my team it’s better to win ugly than not win at all,” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey. “We got timely defensive stops and made the baskets when we needed to.”