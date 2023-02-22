Reese Bartlett lifts No. 11 Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball to Women’s Roundball Tournament title over host Mansfield

Reese Bartlett (19 points) darted to the paint and banked home the winning layup with 50 seconds left, lifting the 11th-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team to a 43-40 victory over host Mansfield in the the Women’s Roundball Tournament title game on Wednesday night.
“I told my team it’s better to win ugly than not win at all,” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey. “We got timely defensive stops and made the baskets when we needed to.”
After Bartlett’s layup, the Trojans (17-3) registered three defensive stops before Natalia Rosa-Hall (7 points, 7 rebounds) iced the win with a pair of free throws with eight seconds left.
Rosa-Hall was named tournament MVP and Barlett a tournament All-Star. B-R ended the regular season winning 13 of 14 as they await seeding in the Division 1 state tournament.
“These close games in the fourth quarter will help us moving forward,” said Seavey. “Our girls got a taste of being out there in those tense moments. I think that is valuable.”