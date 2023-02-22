Source of strength: Cathedral’s dedicated backcourt duo of Keyona Raines and Hijjah Allen-Paisley lean on each other — on and off the court

Allen-Paisley, meanwhile, is a vibrant, vocal leader as a sophomore, and pairs with Raines in the backcourt as a dynamic shotmaker for a program seeking its fifth state title in eight seasons.

Once a running back/tight end on the Pop Warner football field, Raines is now a starting freshman guard for the 16-4 Cathedral girls’ basketball team, ranked 10th in this week’s Globe Top 20, and the top squad in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings by a wide margin. Raines glides to the hoop with strength and speed and gives nothing away with her soft-spoken demeanor.

Keyona Raines and Hijjah Allen-Paisley won’t let you see their pain.

Advertisement

That pressure can be daunting — but it pales in comparison to what the two teenagers live with away from the court. Raines is less than two years removed from the sudden losses of both her mother and grandmother. Allen-Paisley is burdened with the daily distresses of a family experiencing homelessness. Basketball is an escape for both.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“ ‘[Basketball] is just making me want to push myself to get better’ Cathedral freshman guard Keyona Raines

“They’re overcoming all these obstacles, while doing great grades, while performing high-level basketball, while going through life without skipping a beat,” Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said.

Raines currently lives with two uncles in Hyde Park. She doesn’t grieve with them often, instead preferring to keep to her room, watch Netflix, and think about basketball.

“I don’t like talking about my feelings and stuff,” she said. “So I just keep it inside and just hope basketball helps me get it out.”

Cathedral freshman guard Keyona Raines, less than two years removed from the sudden losses of her mother and grandmother, has sought to deal her personal pain by focusing her attention on the court. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Her mother, April, was a longtime MBTA employee. She collapsed and died suddenly as a result of stress-related heart problems outside a local CVS in October 2021. Raines rode with her in the ambulance.

She moved in with her grandmother, Naomi, who had dealt with multiple heart issues late in her life, to the point where additional surgeries no longer offered a realistic end. She died in August 2022.

Advertisement

Raines had an AAU tournament scheduled a few days after April’s passing. A friend’s mom encouraged her to play, if only to take her mind off the tragedy.

“[Basketball] is just making me want to push myself to get better,” Raines said. “And just be in this world and not think about any of the bad things — just keep being strong and doing it for the people I love.”

Like Raines, Allen-Paisley plays basketball for the people she loves, and hopes she can lift them out of a life of insecurity.

“ ‘Basketball is bigger than just a game for me’ Cathedral sophomore guard Hijjah Allen-Paisley

Allen-Paisley lives with her mother, Vernee Paisley, and 7-year-old brother, Judah, in an emergency shelter in Dorchester. They used to live together with grandparents, but familial conflict and financial hardship spurred on by the pandemic left them disjointed.

One day after school, Vernee called, telling her daughter they had nowhere to go. The family has bounced between hotels and shelters. Vernee dealt with blood pressure problems in the past that required surgery; one time, while washing clothes at the laundromat, she nearly died. It’s a moment Allen-Paisley still struggles to discuss.

As Allen-Paisley explains, she barely has any personal belongings in her life, and she can’t anchor herself to any one place.

“I think the most frustrating part would be not having anything that’s my own,” she said. “I don’t have that sense of ownership when I go home. When I go home, it’s just a room; it’s not my room. It doesn’t feel like mine.”

Advertisement

Driven to succeed on and off the basketball court, Cathedral sophomore Hijjah Allen-Paisley has potential to play at the college level. She has made several unofficial visits to local schools, including Holy Cross, and has career aspirations to be a nurse. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Allen-Paisley can claim her basketball gifts and positive energy, forged by childhood workouts with older brother, Jahiid. She steadfastly refuses to miss practices and workouts, even when transportation can pose a larger hurdle. Judah often accompanies her to practice, and Allen-Paisley is proud she has taken charge as an additional caretaker for her brother.

“I’m definitely stronger than I actually thought,” she said. “When my family first became homeless, it was just a lot. Everything was just put on me. I wasn’t a kid anymore.”

Lassiter, in his ninth year as head coach, balances pushing Raines and Allen-Paisley to be their best while recognizing that basketball might not be a focus on any given day. He says his team is unselfish almost to a fault, and wants to teach them not to be afraid of mistakes.

“You’re going to miss shots, you’re going to have bad games, you’re going to turn the ball over. It’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I think, them hearing that, it’s like, ‘Coach says I’m OK, and he’s the biggest critic. That means that things are going to get better.’”

Cathedral pulls students heavily from inner-city Boston. Lassiter emphasizes that the Catholic school image often overshadows the challenges students and families face daily. He wants to incorporate more team bonding activities that don’t involve basketball, just to give players another way to ease the pressure in their lives.

“[If] you say, ‘Oh, go watch a college game,’ that’s team bonding, but it’s still watching basketball. I need to do more things team-wise that’s not sports, that completely gets your mind off things and [you can] just have fun,” he said.

Advertisement

Lassiter believes Raines and Allen-Paisley have Division 1 college potential. Allen-Paisley has already taken unofficial visits to local schools including Holy Cross. She dreams of playing in the WNBA or overseas, and if basketball isn’t her future, she wants to become a nurse.

“Basketball is bigger than just a game for me,” Allen-Paisley said. “This is something [where] the situation my family’s in right now — I want to get them out of that.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Seedings and brackets for the MIAA tournament are scheduled to be released Saturday at 1 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, Andover (Division 1), Walpole (D2), St. Mary’s (D3), Cathedral (D4), and Millis (D5) are in line for top seeds.

▪ Medfield’s Kate Olenik sprained her left ankle in the fourth quarter of a loss to No. 1 Andover on Monday.

Olenik, a senior guard averaging 22.5 points and 4.6 steals per game, is sidelined at the moment but isn’t ruling out a potential return in the coming weeks.

“She’s obviously very upset and in a lot of pain,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said. “It would be a big blow, but we’ve got a lot of good players on this team. We’ll see what we can do without her if we have to, but hopefully she’ll be back.”

Advertisement

▪ Whitman-Hanson (13-6) and Quincy (16-3) took dramatically different paths to win their sides of the Patriot League this season.

The Panthers, fresh off a trip to the Division 2 semifinals, graduated seven standout seniors and returned only one player with legitimate varsity experience. Coach Michael Costa expected some ups and downs, and he called it “pretty remarkable” that Whitman-Hanson captured its second straight Keenan Division title.

“To be able to gain experience, while still being able to win, is really a tribute to the players for buying into our culture and believing in one another and trusting their coaches,” Costa said.

Senior captain Caitlin Leahy (12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals) is the engine, and Taryn Leonard (8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds), and Jenna Mishou (7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds) are steady contributors.

The Presidents, meanwhile, returned the same core group and doubled their win total from last season.

Alyssa Hopps (14 points), Caroline Tracey (10 points), and Lena Waldron (10 points) are leading the way. Quincy is averaging close to 12 assists per game and gets about 14 rebounds a night from its guards.

“When we’re healthy, I think we’re one of the deepest teams in our league,” Conlon said. “I’m really proud of the team for its focus and play this year.”

▪ Billerica (10-10) has played a tough Merrimack Valley and nonleague schedule to prepare for the Division 2 tournament.

The Indians started 9-4, dropped six straight to move below .500 for the first time, then grinded out a key win over Fontbonne on Tuesday.

They’re currently 15th in the power rankings – a testament to just how formidable their opponents have been. A tight battle with No. 1 Andover in mid-February showed how dangerous this team can be.

Senior guard Sofia Mazzotta (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), junior Haleigh Cyrus (10 points, 5 rebounds), and junior Audrey Toce (8 rebounds, 3 steals) have helped lead the way.

“They’ve shown a lot of resilience in continuing to work,” coach Chris Doneski said. “Hopefully that experience will pay off.”

▪ Lynn Classical head coach Tom Sawyer picked up his 200th career win and wrapped up a perfect 20-0 regular season Wednesday in the Rams’ 48-42 road win against Saugus.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.



