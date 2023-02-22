Still unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic seeks special entry into United States

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated against the coronavirus, said Wednesday he hopes United States authorities will grant him an exemption to enter the country to play tournaments in California and Florida next month.

The Transportation Security Administration has extended the requirement that foreign air travelers be fully vaccinated against the virus through April 10. Indian Wells (March 6-19) and the Miami Open (March 20-April 2) are two of the more prestigious non-Grand Slam tournaments on the tennis calendar, and Djokovic hopes to play.

"Everything is currently in the process," Djokovic said at his training ground in Belgrade, Serbia (via the Associated Press). "I have a big desire to be there. I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament [officials] and community for their support publicly, and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments."