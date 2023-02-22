Where the Patriots might look to improve their offense on the margins

Outside of wide receiver and tackle — New England’s two most pressing needs — let’s take a look at the free agents that could help reinforce other offensive position groups.

The failed experiment of promoting Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as offensive leaders may cloud the evaluation of the Patriots’ roster, but there are still obvious areas for improvement.

Quarterback

The Patriots have three quarterbacks under contract for the 2023 season: Mac Jones as the expected starter, Bailey Zappe as the backup, and Brian Hoyer as the veteran third-stringer.

It would not make sense to bring in a free agent quarterback, unless the 37-year-old Hoyer decides to retire and forgo the last season of his two-year deal. The Patriots may bring in an extra passer during training camp, but a notable free agent signing would be surprising.

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson is clearly the team’s lead back after his breakout 1,000-yard sophomore season. Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, who flashed in their limited opportunities at the end of the regular season, may be in line for more carries if the Patriots do not re-sign Damien Harris.

Stevenson led the Patriots backfield in receptions (69) and targets (88) last year, but the Patriots could still use a traditional third-down back à la James White. Ty Montgomery, who played in Week 1 before going on season-ending injured reserve, could fill that role internally, but if they want to look externally, the Patriots could consider 30-year-old Jerick McKinnon, who caught 56 passes for 512 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Chiefs last season.

Should the Patriots part ways with Harris, affordable options for an experienced back include Samaje Perine and Jeff Wilson. Both players are 27 years old and hold a projected market value around $3 million annually. Perine also boasts experience in the passing game. If the Patriots want to spend a bit more, they could pursue Kareem Hunt or Devin Singletary, who would both also serve as options in the passing game.

For New England to move forward with just Stevenson, Strong, Montgomery, and Kevin Harris, the organization would have to feel quite bullish about the potential of the rookie duo. It seems more likely that the Patriots will add a player to the mix.

Fullback

After years of finding ways to use both James Develin and Jakob Johnson effectively, the Patriots moved away from fullbacks under Patricia and Judge.

If New England chooses to revive the position under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Johnson is available as a free agent. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract to play for Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas last season, appearing in all 17 games.

The Patriots are also playing a game in Johnson’s native Germany next season.

Tight end

The Patriots already have plenty of money tied up at tight end, with Jonnu Smith ($17.2 million) and Hunter Henry ($15.5 million) carrying the team’s second- and third-highest salary cap numbers this season.

New England could release Henry, which would create $5 million and save $10 million against the cap. But he has been the far more productive player between the two. Releasing Smith does not make as much sense financially. Even if they do so after June 1, Smith would still carry $12.7 million in dead money and only open $4.6 million against the cap.

The team is probably better off hoping O’Brien’s scheme can generate more production.

Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington are also available on the practice squad, but the Patriots could still use an additional depth piece at the position. Not many of the available free agents make sense because of the high price tags.

Anthony Firkser, who played at Harvard, or Tommy Sweeney, who played at Boston College, are among the cheaper possibilities. But it would make more sense to draft a tight end, especially given the fact that Henry is in the final year of his contract.

