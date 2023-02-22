With Bruins rolling, will coach Jim Montgomery scale back Patrice Bergeron’s playing time?

But sometimes, noted Montgomery, that might not be as easy as it sounds.

Finding a little more in-game leisure time for Bergeron, the club’s 37-year-old captain, is something Montgomery said Wednesday that he will keep in mind as the 82-game regular season winds down.

“Tight games, he’s going to play his minutes,” said Montgomery, whose No. 1 center has averaged 17:49 per game this season. “Because he’s like my pacifier out there, he just makes sure everything is OK and I’m OK behind the bench.”

Bergeron will be front and center as usual here, pivoting Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, when the league-leading Bruins take on the much-improved Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night. If the Kraken (3-0 winners at the Garden Jan. 12) keep it close, Bergeron likely will log upward of, say, 18:30 in ice time, rather than the modest average of 13:33 for the cakewalks over the Predators and Islanders.

Bergeron’s minutes on any given night, Montgomery made clear, very much depend on the score and time left in a game. In Monday’s 3-1 win over the Senators, for instance, Montgomery called on his No. 37 “pacifier” for 19:36.

Beginning Saturday night in Vancouver, the Bruins will play three times in four nights, including back-to-back stops in Edmonton (Monday) and Calgary (Tuesday). With an eye on his club’s commanding spot in the standings, and the long haul that is the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s possible that Montgomery could opt to give Bergeron and/or David Krejci, 36, a night off.

Bergeron was a prime candidate for a night in the press box Jan. 19 at Madison Square Garden, the night after a deflected David Pastrnak slapper ricocheted into his face during a game against the Islanders. But come curtain time on Broadway, Bergeron was in the starting cast.

“I think it’s a conversation we are going to have, I’m sure, at some point,” said Bergeron, asked how conscious he is of playing time at his age. “That’s something we talked about in New York, after I had the puck in the face. We were talking about it, but I felt fine, that I didn’t need [a break] at the time. Maybe down the road, you know, closer to the playoffs, it might be a different conversation. We’ll see.”

On the offensive

Charlie McAvoy took command of Monday’s win, assisting on all three goals (two by Pastrnak, one by DeBrusk) and has collected a 0-7–7 line over the last four games.

As of Wednesday morning, Big Mc’s 0.91 points per game — the best scoring average of his career — slotted him eighth among all defensemen this season. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson topped the charts at 1.31.

“Points come in waves, right?” said McAvoy, whose return to play this season was delayed until Nov. 9 while he recuperated from offseason shoulder surgery. “So I don’t know if that’s really an indication of where I’m at.”

McAvoy was back in the lineup for the better part of seven weeks when Montgomery began to increase his workload, situationally and in raw minutes, coming out of the late-December holiday break. It will take a full 12 months to get back to 100 percent, the doctors told McAvoy over the summer, but his game really took steps forward — especially in the offensive zone — once the New Year arrived, in tandem with Montgomery again using him as his No. 1 point option on the power play.

“Let’s build from here, let’s keep going this way,” said McAvoy, recalling Montgomery’s early-January encouragement. “So really January is where I feel I really kind of took off, and he encouraged me to do that. I felt that’s where I really started to get it back, feel confident again.”

McAvoy (4-35–39) and Hampus Lindholm (6-30-36) are the first two Bruins defensemen to crack the 30-assist plateau in the same season since Zdeno Chara and Dennis Wideman in 2008-09. Prior to then, no one had done it since Ray Bourque and Glen Wesley in 1993-94.

Nosek getting close

Tomas Nosek, recovered from a fracture in his left foot sustained Jan. 19, joined the club for Wednesday’s full workout. The No. 4 pivot will not be in the lineup here, but Montgomery said he has a shot at drawing back into the order by the end of the trip … Pastrnak could become only the second Bruin to reach the 60-goal mark. Phil Esposito hit the mark four times in his days in Black and Gold. “I think he’s a combination of Guy Lafleur and Brett Hull,” mused Montgomery. “He has the flair of Guy Lafleur and he has the innate ability to shot pucks from anywhere like Brett Hull.” ... Only one Bruins draftee has scored at least 60 goals in a season. Reggie Leach, picked No. 3 by the Bruins in 1970, poured in 61 for the 1975-76 Flyers.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.