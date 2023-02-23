Author readings around Boston Feb. 26-March 4

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Michael Fine (”On Medicine as Colonialism”) is in conversation with Vikas Saini at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Megan Litwin (”Bug Catchers”) reads at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Alex D. Ketchum (”Ingredients for Revolution: A History of American Feminist Restaurants, Cafes, and Coffeehouses“) is in conversation with Christina Pascucci-Ciampa at 5 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
MONDAY
Margaret A. Burnham (”By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners“) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library ... Melissa de la Cruz (”The Headmaster’s List”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Rupert Holmes (”Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide”) is in conversation with Amory Sivertson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Dan Santat (”A First Time for Everything”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5) ... Farzon A. Nahvi, MD (”Code Gray: Death, Life, and Uncertainty in the ER”) is in conversation with Gabrielle Emanuel at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Rupert Holmes (”Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $29.75, including a copy of the book) ... Daisy Alpert Florin (”My Last Innocent Year: A Novel”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Ernest Owens (”The Case for Cancel Culture: How This Democratic Tool Works to Liberate Us All”) is in conversation with Deborah Douglas at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
Tara Schuster (”Glow in the F*cking Dark: Simple Practices to Heal Your Soul, from Someone Who Learned the Hard Way”) is in conversation with Liz Moody at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $29.75, including a copy of the book) ... Laura Bliss (”The Quarantine Atlas: Mapping Global Life Under COVID-19″) is in conversation with Rajiv Raman and Garnette Cadogan at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch ... Kate J. Armstrong (”Nightbirds”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Kate Zernike (”The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science”) is in conversation with Rick Berke at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6) ... Judd Winick (”Hilo Book 9: Gina and the Last City on Earth”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Catherine J. Turco (”Harvard Square: A Love Story”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Emmanuel Iduma (”I Am Still with You: A Reckoning with Silence, Inheritance, and History”) is in conversation with Teju Cole at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Kelly McMasters (”Wanting: Women Writing about Desire”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff and Jennifer De Leon at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... David Autor, David A. Mindell, and Elisabeth B. Reynolds (”The Work of the Future: Building Better Jobs in an Age of Intelligent Machines”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
FRIDAY
Sathnam Sanghera (”Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain”) is in conversation with Hitesh Hathi at 5 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Courtney Sender (”In Other Lifetimes All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories”) is in conversation with Christine Gross-Loh at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jacob Wheeler (”Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (”Travesty Generator”), Jill McDonough (”American Treasure”) and Keith Jones (”Echo’s Errand“) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Kelly Yang (”Finally Seen”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Somerville Theatre at an event hosted by Belmont Books (Tickets are $25, including a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Peter H. Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni (”When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left!”) read at 10 a.m. at Dedham Community Theatre at an event hosted by The Blue Bunny, Books and Toys (Tickets are $5) ... Lincoln Peirce (”Big Nate: Nailed It!”) reads at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5 for adults, $13.80 for children, including a copy of the book) ... Patricia Park (”Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim”) is in conversation with Jennifer De Leon at 5 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
