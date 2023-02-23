Freedom isn’t just another word to Margo Price; it’s how she’s making music now

Four albums into a career that took more than a decade to get off the ground, Price, 39, has withstood nearly 20 years of hard bounces and awkward tumbles. But with her ambitious latest album, “Strays,” and a current tour that brings her to the Paradise on Tuesday, the Nashville songwriter has hit a personal-best high.

“I’m seeking shelter over here,” she says. Her mother and husband, she explains, are both exhausted from watching the kids all morning.

As Margo Price takes the phone call, she’s trying to find a quiet corner. It’s a few hours before her next show in Madison, Wis., and she’s occupying her 12-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter at a trampoline park.

Advertisement

“I wanted to do something new, something nobody else in my genre was doing,” she says. “I wanted to separate myself from just another blonde country singer. A ‘girl’ country singer, as people describe me.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Can’t tell me nothing, babe, and that’s a fact/ I have been to the mountain and back,” she howls in her songbird voice on the new album’s kaleidoscopic opening track, “Been to the Mountain.” A defiant manifesto, it sets a distinctive tone.

The album shows off the stylistic range of Price’s songwriting and the versatile musicianship of her backing band, the Pricetags (which features her husband, Jeremy Ivey, who played acoustic and bass guitar on “Strays”). Guests include longtime Tom Petty sidekick Mike Campbell (on the smoldering “Light Me Up”) and Sharon Van Etten on the anthemic “Radio” (“Only thing I have on is the radio”).

There’s a piano ballad called “County Road,” a haunted acoustic song about a woman contemplating an abortion (“Lydia”), and a quivering album closer that could be an homage to one of Price’s many heroines, Stevie Nicks (“Landfill”).

What the album does not have are any songs that lean on Nashville songwriting conventions, as did some of the earlier songs that helped establish Price’s country bona fides. “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle),” from her 2016 debut, “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter,” was an instant honky-tonk classic about drinking away a heartache. “Weakness,” from her second album, “All American Made,” hinged on an archetypal switchback: “Sometimes my weakness is stronger than me.”

Advertisement

“For this one, I really wanted to make something that felt fresh, like a new space,” she says. “I knew I didn’t want us to have any bounds.”

In Price’s new autobiography, “Maybe We’ll Make It,” she describes in detail the decade’s worth of struggles that led to her overdue breakthrough — endless gigs playing to tiny audiences, a poverty-driven cycle of selling off belongings and going nomad with Ivey, the devastating death of their older child’s twin in infancy. The book ends with her exultant appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2016, leaving plenty of room for a follow-up memoir sometime down the road.

“It’s a goal of both of ours to just write more,” she says. Songs, yes, but also poems, short stories.

“My husband and I have some how-to-write-a-screenplay books at home. How fun would that be?”

Before he met Price in Nashville, Ivey was a drifter. Born to a drug-addicted mother, he was adopted by a strict Christian family. As a young man he lived for a time in a tent in Colorado. At one point, he was homeless in Boston.

Advertisement

Price grew up in western Illinois, in a small town noted for its annual rhubarb festival. Her brashness and her uncompromising voice on various social issues — she addressed income inequality on “Pay Gap,” for instance, and she has covered Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” as a protest song — have ruffled more than her share of feathers in conservative Music City.

“I still feel I’m scrapping for my place in the world,” she says. “I think to some people I’m a polarizing character. I’ve done and said things that took a lot of guts, and maybe thinned the herd a little bit at times.” She laughs.

But her outspokenness has also earned her plenty of respect from elders who see the same tenacity that defined their own careers. At the Newport Folk Festival in 2016, she sang “Me and Bobby McGee” with Kris Kristofferson. In 2021, she joined the board of directors for Farm Aid alongside cofounders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp. (Price’s parents lost their own family farm in the 1980s.)

Margo Price and husband Jeremy Ivey perform at a show in Nashville last month. Jason Kempin/Getty Images/file

With sustainability as the goal, she’s following the lead of those who reached the mountain long before she did: Willie, Lucinda Williams, Bonnie Raitt.

“Maybe people didn’t understand what they were doing at first, but they built a lifelong career,” Price says. “I certainly hope that’s where I’m headed. Only time will tell.

“We live in a day and age when it’s very hard to capture people’s attention. We’re living in the 15-second TikTok world. But I know there are people out there who still read books and enjoy albums. That’s who I’m making music for.”

Advertisement

There are times when she and Ivey daydream about revisiting the simplicity of their early years together, “doing a tour with just the two of us, in a Winnebago.”

“But there’s nowhere to be but the present, nowhere to go but forward. Onward and upward.”

What if they placed a tiara on her head and gave her the keys to the mansion? What if she no longer had to scrap for every inch of turf she gains?

Then she wouldn’t be Margo Price anymore.

“That’s exactly right,” she says with a laugh. “I can never do anything the easy way. I learned it the hard way, absolutely.”

MARGO PRICE

With Tre Burt. At Paradise Rock Club. Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. (doors). $28. crossroadspresents.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.