In ‘Shrinking,’ Harrison Ford is acting his age, and it’s a revelation

Ford is a standout, and surprisingly so; he qualifies as the secret weapon of “Shrinking.” I know that pronouncement, especially the word “secret,” may sound silly given all the work he has done and all the success he has had over the decades. By most accounts, he’s one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, largely thanks to his roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies.

The Apple TV+ comedy, now in the middle of its first season, is about a therapist, played by Jason Segel, who chucks his boundaries and starts telling clients how to live. He’s tired of talk therapy, he’s grieving his wife, and he just lets loose. The show, a hangout comedy of sorts, improves as the characters get to know one another mid-season, and as each grouping — the all-aces cast includes Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, and Christa Miller — develops its own shtick.

But apparently, at 80, he still has new tricks up his sleeve. Even while he has long been a master of the amusing action-movie quip, I tend to think of him as a franchise hero, a recessive leading man. So I was startled to find that he has some excellent TV-comedy moves at his disposal, moves that are entwined with his age and experience. I’ve seen Ford in comedies before, including “Working Girl” and “Morning Glory,” and his stiffness can be deployed with some comic success. But I can’t remember seeing him creating a complicated character whose humor seems to emerge from his own sensibility. In the world of TV storytelling, where there is time to create more intricate portrayals, he is winningly loose.

On the show, he plays one of Segel’s office colleagues, Dr. Paul Rhodes. Paul is dry and tetchy, and on the surface he is the opposite of a healer. He can be a buzzkill, inflicting his joylessness on those nearby, and he doesn’t hesitate to let Segel’s character know he’s a fool for his ethical lapses. He has a sour face. But he’s got a heart stored away inside his emotional suit of armor, and he has lots of wisdom to share, which he does slyly but surely, and with not a hint of schmaltz. Even when we learn that he’s dealing with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, he brings a stoicism that refuses to beg for sympathy. Ford is the counterbalance to the sentimentality that occasionally blows through “Shrinking.”

Harrison Ford in "Shrinking." APPLE TV+

It’s a great thing to see new facets of Ford, and he is not the only older, seasoned actor to find a definitive role on TV in recent years. Seasoning is underrated in Hollywood, whose executives obsess over how to capture the eyes of younger viewers. Recently, a group of industry veterans including Norman Lear, George Takei, Marla Gibbs, and George Wallace have been promoting a campaign called #RethinkAging. “I do believe it’s time pop culture get past this fascination with youth,” Wallace says in a video for the campaign. “We’re still in the game,” he adds, “and it feels good, too, it feels so good. Let me tell you something young folks, you don’t want to write us off; in fact, you should write us in.”

Ford’s performance is a great reminder of the truth behind Wallace’s words. He brings the kind of comic timing and quiet zingers that sing when they’re the result of a lifetime of experience — the same kinds of pauses and rhythms that made the duo of Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin so thoroughly convincing and moving on “The Kominsky Method.” I also saw the same impressive dynamism, born of perspective and battle scars, between Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on “Grace and Frankie.” It was a treat to see them get the opportunity to dig deeper into their characters with the time that a TV series affords.

It’s hard to imagine TV comedy in recent years without these and other older actors. Jean Smart found arguably her best comedic role in 2021 as Deborah Vance in “Hacks.” She has always been a pro, not least of all on “Designing Women,” but her turn as Deborah has texture, command, and maturity. Likewise Catherine O’Hara: She has always been good, but her work as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek” was a high point, the product of skills honed over many years. Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” Brian Cox on “Succession,” Jon Voight on “Ray Donovan,” they’re all a testament to the power and value of the evolutions that come with age.

“This complexity that goes along with aging?” George Wallace says in the #RethinkAging video. “It needs to be in the stories.” As Tomlin used to say, long before Frankie came into her life: “And that’s the truth.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.