In her art, the impossible world of an Alzheimer’s caregiver

HINGHAM — In the earliest days, when Sara Holbrook’s husband was only mildly affected, he’d talk about his diagnosis.

At cocktail parties or on the T, the former chief investment officer at John Hancock would sometimes begin conversations by saying: “My name is Foster Aborn, I have Alzheimer’s.”

It was a way of signaling his impairment, of letting people know if he seemed distracted or indifferent, that was just the disease. It heartened Holbrook. She figured if her husband knew what was wrong with him, together they could handle whatever the future held.

For nearly a decade, as the effects of Alzheimer’s worsened, Holbrook cared for Aborn at home. But by 2021, she was at her wit’s end. Aborn, then in his 80s, was wandering away, sometimes in his underwear; he didn’t recognize friends or family, including his wife of three decades; and he occasionally raised a hand in anger, once prompting a call to police.

Alzheimer’s — a brain disorder affecting nearly 7 million Americans over the age of 65 — is excruciating, especially for spouses who have to endure its consequences; for them, every day is interminable, filled with frustration, sadness, anger, and despair. Holbrook experienced all of that — and turned it into art.

To cope with her out-of-control emotions, Holbrook, who’d been a painter, took up photography. She began creating collages that depict her in impossible situations — marooned in a washing machine, snared by a spider’s web, tucked in a hotdog bun. The whimsical images made Holbrook laugh even as she cried. Some of the artwork hangs at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where Aborn once served on the board of trustees, and at Hebrew SeniorLife in Roslindale, where he now resides, unable to walk or talk.

Sara Holbrook, a photographer and painter, at home in Hingham with two of the images she made while caring for her husband, an Alzheimer's patient. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I was living in a surreal world. Nothing made sense,” Holbrook said, sitting in her bright, second-floor home office. “I’d just lie in bed at night thinking up these crazy ideas.”

Aborn had been the first to realize something wasn’t right. A decade ago, when he was in his 70s, the retired executive got lost driving from Boston to his home in Hingham. He’d made the 45-minute commute countless times, but suddenly he wasn’t sure where he was. Concerned, Aborn made an appointment to see a neurologist at Beth Israel, who determined he had mild cognitive impairment. Subsequent evaluations, including imaging of Aborn’s brain, confirmed he had Alzheimer’s.

It was devastating, but the couple resolved to carry on as usual, or at least try to. Holbrook and Aborn, both of whom were previously married, had forged an uncommonly strong bond over 30 years. Twice annually — on her birthday in April and their anniversary in October — they went to Paris, always staying at the Hotel d’Angleterre on the Left Bank.

“Other than work, Foster’s interests were really Ginger,” said Michael Weymouth, a longtime friend and graphic artist, referring to Holbrook by her nickname. “He was extremely devoted to her and she to him.

“We all say we’re devoted to our spouses,” said Weymouth. “But they’re a special case, the gold standard.”

Photos of Holbrook and her husband, Foster Aborn, are on her art table. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At first, things were OK. Aborn took part in clinical trials, which muted the effects of the disease, if only temporarily. He still went into Boston every day, but drove less, preferring to take an early-morning MBTA bus to Quincy, where he’d get on the Red Line, then the Green Line, then walk to the office he kept at John Hancock. He wasn’t working then, just meeting friends for lunch, usually at the University Club or the Oak Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

“Foster loved being independent. He loved his Charlie card,” said Holbrook. “It made him feel great.”

Gradually, though, Aborn’s behavior grew erratic. He’d go into the Kiehl’s store on Newbury Street almost daily and buy bottles of face wash. It was innocuous, even amusing, but also exasperating. More concerning was his habit of getting lost. Holbrook installed a tracking app on her husband’s phone because some days he’d end up at Dunkin Donuts or South Station instead of his office.

“Foster would call and say, ‘Things are great!’ and I’d say, ‘Where are you?’ and he’d ask someone, ‘Where am I?’” Holbrook said.

As the disease progressed, Aborn’s behavior could be maddening. He asked the same questions over and over and slept fitfully. One night, Holbrook woke to find him at her bedside wearing her black suede tank top and running tights. He’d leave banana peels in the toilet, urinate on the floor, and bolt from the house at all hours, telling Holbrook he was walking to Boston.

“More than once, we got a call saying, ‘Foster’s gone and I don’t know where he is,’” said Weymouth.

But even as her husband became unmanageable, and friends and family — Aborn has two grown children from his first marriage and Holbrook has one — were urging her to consider a memory-care facility, Holbrook insisted on caring for him at home.

“Where’s the Relish," by Sara Holbrook Sara Holbrook

“Ginger was heroic in how hard she worked to keep my father with her,” said Aborn’s son, Justin, a scientist at the Cambridge nonprofit TerraPraxis. “You never want to give up. But we never stopped and plainly said, ‘This is going to go badly,’ which is sadly the case.”

The couple’s family and friends tried to help, taking Aborn on outings and walks. Marco Boer, a neighbor for 25 years, began showing up at the door at 7 a.m. to take Aborn for a 2-mile ramble through town.

“We’d have the same conversation every day: Where I went to school, what I did for a living, how old I am,” said Boer, who owns a small consulting firm. “Ginger needed a break. She’d become so engaged in managing every minute of Foster’s life, making sure he didn’t hurt himself or get lost, that it’d become all-consuming and she stopped doing her art.”

Another of Holbrook's collages shows her tangled in a fishing net. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A watercolorist for most of her life, Holbrook had put her brushes down to keep an eye on her husband. Now, as he declined, she needed an outlet, some way to ride out the emotional roller coaster. But she couldn’t spend hours at an easel. Holbrook started taking photos, with the idea of creating collages that would be metaphors for her predicament. She wanted to express, in a way that wasn’t mournful or self-pitying, the helplessness she felt caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

“I needed something to grab onto that was mine,” Holbrook said. “And I also enjoyed the process of making the images. It was definitely a coping thing.”

The montages, which Holbrook calls her “Dream Series,” depict her submerged in a perfume bottle; crouched atop a speeding train; dangling from the talons of a hawk; clinging to the railing of a lighthouse; tangled in a fishing net. The absurdity of the images made her feel better.

“This grew organically out of the frustration of dealing with a very difficult situation,” said Justin Aborn.

Sara Holbrook’s photo collage “Don’t Sneeze!” Sara Holbrook

Holbrook has since self-published the collages in four slender photo books; shown them at the South Shore Arts Center and Scituate Senior Center; and talked about the series at a gathering of the Alzheimer’s Association. She created the work for herself, but Holbrook now realizes there’s a whole community of caregivers who can relate.

“It gives people the feeling they’re not alone in this struggle,” she said. “I think it gives them some relief, like it did for me.”

Holbrook and Aborn went to Paris for the final time in 2019. On the day they were due to fly home, while Holbrook was packing, Aborn said he needed to use the bathroom. He didn’t come back. Frantic, Holbrook called the police and fast-walked the neighborhood’s narrow streets. No sign. An hour later, the police called to say Aborn had turned up in a hotel lobby 2 miles away.

“We made it to the airport, but I knew I couldn’t do this forever,” Holbrook said.

Sara Holbrook’s photo collage “In the Clouds.” Sara Holbrook

She finally relented in 2021. Holed up during the pandemic, Aborn became more restless and unpredictable. He could be volatile and often didn’t recognize his wife. “Came back from my walk this morning,” Holbrook wrote in her journal that May. “Foster said, ‘I don’t know you,’ but since I was making breakfast for us, he was ok with whoever I was!”

Holbrook moved Aborn into the memory-care unit at Hebrew SeniorLife and, soon after, stopped making the collages. “I need to breathe, to get on with my life,” she said. Holbrook visits her husband once a week. Sometimes she sits and holds his hand and sometimes she puts music on. “We used to dance a lot, so I’ll play Scott Joplin and dance around him.” Two weeks ago, as Holbrook was leaving, she leaned in and whispered goodbye.

“I told Foster he’s the love of my life, and he started to cry,” Holbrook said. “He gets it. He understands.”

