Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 19

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Victory City Salman Rushdie Random House

5. Someone Else’s Shoes Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

6. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

7. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

8. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

9. Stone Blind Natalie Haynes Harper

10. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

2. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions Greta Thunberg Penguin Press

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

8. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

9. All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me Patrick Bringley Simon & Schuster

10. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

6. Heart Bones Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

8. The School for Good Mothers Jessamine Chan S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

9. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

6. How to Love Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) Parallax Press

7. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.