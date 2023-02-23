Meet Dreamers’ Circus, Hayao Miyazaki’s favorite Nordic folk trio

That was “Miyazaki-san” as in Hayao Miyazaki, the widely celebrated animator behind “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and other beloved films released by the Tokyo-based animation house he cofounded, Studio Ghibli. Busk and Carr had seen some of these, but Sørensen was wholly unfamiliar.

The year was 2016, and the Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus was half a world away from home on its first tour of Japan. Violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, pianist/accordionist Nikolaj Busk, and cittern player Ale Carr were backstage at the night’s venue when the band’s Japanese representatives came in with breaking news: “Miyazaki-san is here!”

“I didn’t know who he was back then,” the violinist said in a recent Zoom interview with Busk from Denmark. “At least now I do!”

Miyazaki quickly and quietly left after the concert ended, but he later sent the band his compliments and an invitation to visit him at home. When Dreamers’ Circus next toured Japan, the trio played a private house concert for the filmmaker, his family, and several Studio Ghibli staff members. “That became a friendship with him and his family,” Busk said. “He’s a lovely man.”

This week, there’s no need to be a Ghibli employee to see Dreamers’ Circus close up. The trio plays at Jordan Hall Friday in a concert presented by Celebrity Series of Boston; it’s the first stop on a six-city American tour that continues to destinations including Orono, Maine, (Feb. 26) and New York City (Feb. 27).

It’s not hard to see why Miyazaki was so drawn to the trio. His films cherish all things handmade and enduring without being blindly nostalgic for the so-called good old days. In a similar vein, the band’s music is deeply rooted in and inspired by traditional Nordic dance music, but not bound to its conventions either.

The trio was born out of a midnight chance encounter at a 2009 folk festival in Copenhagen. Busk had played a gig outside the city that same night, and he decided to check out the festival’s after-hours acts. In the corner of a bar, he found Sørensen (whom he’d met previously a few times) and Carr, playing traditional and original folk tunes together. There was a piano nearby, and Busk asked if he could join in. The jam session continued until daybreak.

To Busk’s delight, Carr and Sørensen reached out to play together again. “I didn’t dare ask them because they were already a duo, but I wished so much that they would ask me, and now here we are 14 years later, still playing together,” said Busk. “I’m so happy that I did not drive home that night.”

The band’s lifespan has so far included five full-length albums, contributions to video game and television soundtracks, and collaborations with artists including accordionist Sharon Shannon, the Danish String Quartet (with which Sørensen also plays), and a Denmark children’s choir.

The “tiny little festival” where the band met no longer exists, said Sørensen, but its atmosphere continues to inspire them. “I remember, a lot of people there, in a tight and packed little venue,” he said. “And you can hear people playing in every single room. It’s just amazing.”

Aptly enough for a trio of two Danes and one Swede, one word that describes Sørensen’s impression of that festival is “hygge,” a Danish and Norwegian term that translates roughly to “a feeling of contentment and comfort in community,” and has lately been appropriated in the Anglosphere to sell such items as oatmeal-colored throw blankets and scented candles.

But besides their own music, the only thing that the Dreamers seem to be selling is an invitation to join the circus, so to speak. During the pandemic, the trio assembled “Handed On,” a book of original music written in a traditional style, designed to be accessible to amateur players who are just starting out on their instruments or unfamiliar with Nordic folk tunes.

“We wanted to make a sheet music book for many years but never had time,” said Busk. “Then COVID came and suddenly we had time. So we decided, ‘Let’s get it done.’” To accompany the project, the trio recorded videos for all 58 tunes contained in the book and posted them on YouTube.

Sørensen explained that the trio found ample inspiration for “Handed On” in the Suzuki method, the popular classical training curriculum through which the band members learned their own instruments as children. Because Suzuki emphasizes learning music by ear as one would learn a language, said Sørensen, it has some things in common with the aural traditions of folk tunes.

And there was one more thing. “Me and Ale, we remembered when you learned a piece of music, you got this little sticker [from the Suzuki teacher] that you could put in your sheet music book, and that was the proof that now you know this tune,” said Sørensen with a chuckle. “And that was always the most amazing moment. So we copied that idea and printed a lot of stickers for our book.”

DREAMERS’ CIRCUS

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Jordan Hall, New England Conservatory. $39-$65. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. Madonna