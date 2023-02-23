New England Literary News

There’s something intractable about small island life, something resistant to change and always changing: the contours of the shore, the clouds, what’s washed up, what’s washed away, what stays beyond its staying, all the ghosts. In award-winning poet Jefferson Navicky’s peculiar, beautiful, beguiling new book, a man called Bird returns to an island. The descendant of landscape painters, he uses a typewriter instead of paintbrush to capture the place, its people, its charged atmosphere of beauty and grief. “There isn’t much left to say about this quiet scene that folded its feathers at the edge of the pond and disappeared within an ancient sound,” he writes. The short portraits that make up “Head of Island Beautification for the Rural Outlands” (AC Books) accumulate to cast a spell of presence, the force of the before on the now. Bird wanders the island, picks up trash, fills holes with rolled-up notes. “To archive is the most beautiful act, a gesture of love and memory, both acts of the most intimate forgetting.” He writes of “making as waiting,” of “staring at the blank,” of mothers and sons and fathers and sons. “I do listen to you, my sweet town market,” Bird’s father says. “I listen to your flags clink on top of poles as they spill out into the air.” There is good heat here, like the hot sauces Bird uses, and sauce serves as paint, as creative juice, as flavor enhancer, as ingredient uniter. His work, Bird explains, “whatever its quality, is only an attempt to hollow out my bones.” Navicky will discuss the book on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport, Maine.

Advertisement





Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Recipients of MIT Press’s Grant Program for Diverse Voices announced

In 2021, the MIT Press launched a grant program designed to expand funding “for authors whose experience and knowledge of diverse communities informs books that meet the highest standards of peer reviewed scholarship,” and recently announced the inaugural recipients of the Grant Program for Diverse Voices. The grants, to be used during the research and writing of new works, support authors “whose work brings diverse and chronically underrepresented perspectives to scholarship in the arts, humanities, and sciences.” The recipients include Kimberly Juanita Brown; Aymar Jean “AJ” Christian; Jessica Esquivel; Álvaro Huerta; Leila McNeill; Terrasa Moses and Omari Souza; Allissa Richardson; and Ashley Lee Wong. Some subjects they’ll be exploring include public shaming and cancellation; migrant work and gardening in Los Angeles; the state of Black design; and emergent economies of art and technology. MIT Press director and publisher Amy Brand says, “As part of our enduring commitment to diverse voices and perspectives, we are proud to support these authors with grants to support the preparation and publication of their work.” Applications are judged twice a year; for more information, visit mitpress.mit.edu/grant-program-diverse-voices.

Advertisement





Cambridge is running its annual Sidewalk Poetry Contest. Molly Lynn Watt

Call for sidewalk poetry in Cambridge

It’s a neat feature of a stroll around Cambridge to look down on the sidewalk and see a poem imprinted in the concrete. Cambridge has been running its Sidewalk Poetry Contest since 2015, and is currently inviting residents of any age to submit original poems to this year’s contest. Each person is welcome to submit one poem, no more than 10 lines long, with a maximum of 40 characters per line, and subject matter “must be appropriate for the general public.” For the first time this year, people are welcome to submit their poems in any language. Five winning poems will be imprinted on sidewalks this fall, and winners will receive $100. Submissions will be accepted through March 10 at noon. For more information and to submit a poem, visit cambridgema.gov/sidewalkpoetry.

Advertisement





Coming out

“Redaction” by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar (W.W. Norton)

“Slime: A Natural History” by Susanne Wedlich, translated from the German by Ayca Turkoglu (Melville House)

“Monstrilio” by Gerardo Sámano Córdova (Zando)





Pick of the week

Autumn Siders at the Country Bookseller in Wolfeboro, N.H., recommends “The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetuated in the Name of Science” by Sam Kean (Back Bay): “This true-crime thriller mixes with scientific discovery to create a witty journey through the questionable morals of some of the brightest minds. Kean’s well-researched exploration will have you cringing, laughing, and questioning, not only mistakes of the past but also the mistakes we’re bound to make in the future.”