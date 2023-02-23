NSFW: Chaucer’s bawdy Wife of Bath gets a modern makeover in Zadie Smith’s ‘Wife of Willesden’

Chaucer gets a 21st-century reboot in Zadie Smith’s rollicking verse drama, which will be playing at the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge from Feb. 25 to March 18. “The Wife of Willesden” reinvents his Wife of Bath as the much-married Alvita, a Jamaican-born British woman holding forth in a pub on Kilburn High Road. The Southwark tavern where Chaucer’s pilgrims made their storytelling pact has been moved across the river to Brent, Smith’s North London home borough, and the dialogue swaggers with the pungent local accents that have enlivened her novels from “White Teeth” to “Swing Time.”

Advertisement

In fact, Brent is the reason Smith took this swerve into playwriting. Having casually added her name in 2017 to a bid for Brent to be selected as London’s “Borough of Culture,” she learned a year later that Brent had won and she was expected to contribute something to the celebration. Months of agonizing — familiar to any writer given a free-form assignment — ensued, amusingly described in Smith’s witty introduction. She was liberated by the decision to enclose herself in a straitjacket: “translate a fourteenth-century medieval text written in rhyming couplets into a contemporary piece about Kilburn.” Smith found it “one of the more delightful writing experiences of my life,” and the end result is great fun to read.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

As an exuberant crowd pours into the pub, festooned with the banner “BRENT BOROUGH OF CULTURE: 2020,” the character of the Author sets the scene:

It was the summer of 2019. I was back home, checking the local scene.

And the whole neighborhood was in the streets

To celebrate the recent local feat[.]

The 10-syllable verse line fits contemporary speech rhythms as naturally as it did Chaucer’s, and Smith’s relaxed approach to rhyming emulates that of her forebear. The verse isn’t stodgy or stagey, thanks to the salty vocabulary of Alvita and the pub-crawlers enlisted as a modern Greek chorus to supplement and comment on her tale. “The Wife of Willesden” reminds us that poetry’s roots lie in oral storytelling, and the tradition of writing poems as dramatic narratives stretches into the 20th century (“The Waste Land” and “Howl,” for two radically different examples). Here, Alvita’s tale limns sexual politics that haven’t changed all that much since Chaucer’s Alyson skewered male sexual hypocrisy on the road to Canterbury. If Alvita’s language is a tad more scatological, it’s because Chaucer prudently rendered Alyson’s most explicit words in Latin and French.

Advertisement

Publican Polly proposes a storytelling contest and promises the winner “a full English Breakfast/ Tomorrow morning, on the house. With chips.” Fasten your seatbelts, the Author warns, as Alvita takes center stage: “The shock never ends/ When women say things usually said by men.” Dripping in fake gold chains, arrestingly clothed from her big Zulu hat to her tight-fitting skirt and knock-off Jimmy Choos — with “dramatic” red underwear beneath, one of her husbands confides — Alvita asserts the right to be openly sexual and to be taken seriously as she imparts the wisdom garnered from five marriages. She’s not offering any platitudes about fairness or equality:

You’ve got to treat them mean

To keep them loving, and humble and keen

… For some men it’s awful

If a woman is rich or hot or fine

Or smart or talented or sweet or kind —

Advertisement

Cos that means someone else might want us.

Alvita frankly admits that she married for money four old men who couldn’t satisfy her, then signed over her property to number five, Ryan, a sexy younger man who physically abused her “and yet in bed he was so fresh, so fine.” (The rhyming next line, alas, is too explicit for newspaper publication.) Smith gets in some entertaining digs at entitled male whining as Alvita mockingly summarizes the misogynistic literature from the Greeks to “The Myth of Male Power” that fueled Ryan’s belief he was justified in hitting her. But she got the upper hand eventually, and Alvita closes this portion of her story with Ryan murmuring, “Oh, my amazing wife/ Do whatever you want with your own life;/ What’s best for you is clearly best for me.”

This resolution mirrors Chaucer’s in its jovial expression of an essentially bleak view of male-female relationships as a power struggle that can have only one victor. Smith continues to adhere to his template in the much shorter “Wife of Willesden’s Tale” that succeeds Alvita’s autobiographical prologue and reaches much the same conclusion. Arthurian England is replaced by 18th-century Jamaica in her story of a man condemned to death for the rape of a virgin, then given a one-year conditional reprieve by “famed rebel slave” Queen Nanny:

So here is my deal:

You’ll live — if you can tell me what we feel —

I mean we women. What we most desire.

Advertisement

You tell me that? I won’t set you on fire.

Like Ryan, the Jamaican man gains redemption by submitting to the will of an older woman, and Alvita closes with praise for “meek young husbands who are good in bed” and a malediction for “those wastemen who won’t be ruled.” A general celebration follows, while the Author makes a semi-serious apology to anyone who didn’t have a good time: “don’t blame Chaucer … blame me.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone not having a good time while reading “The Wife of Willesden” or seeing it performed. It’s a pleasure to watch Smith refresh a masterpiece of English literature with the vitality and sheer verbal relish of contemporary vernacular speech.

THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

By Zadie Smith

Penguin; 208 pp., $17

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”