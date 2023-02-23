Sathnam Sanghera, in ‘Empireland,’ uncovers traces of British empire in everything from afternoon tea to language itself

Sathnam Sanghera, best-selling author of two books inspired by his experience as the child of South Asian immigrants in Wolverhampton, England, initially set out to write a biography about Dean Mohamed, an obscure 18th-century figure who had the reputation of being the first Indian ever to publish a work in English. But while researching Mohamed’s life, which spanned a period when British occupation of India and other parts of the world was ascendant, Sanghera realized that his education had taught him “absolutely nothing” about the British empire. The more he dug, the more his own life started to make sense, until eventually the background research for his original project turned into a book of its own.

Advertisement

“I wrote it for myself,” he says of “Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain,” which examines, in vibrant detail, how empire has formed virtually every aspect of British life: the English language, afternoon tea, the makeup of Britain’s population, to name just a few. It also cites the imperial attitudes of today’s politicians and public figures as evidence, along with the ongoing debates about Brexit, of Britain’s failure as a country to face up to its past.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

While “Empireland” is already being taught in classrooms, a fact that Sanghera considers his greatest dream come true, it has also made him the target of vitriolic attacks. “The subject of empire makes people go mad,” he says. “It’s easier to pretend that empire was a great thing.”

In contrast to British nostalgia for empire, Sanghera points out that the United States tends to see itself as having always been opposed to the idea, despite a history of genocide, slavery, and invasion. “The contention,” Sanghera writes, “or feeling that the War of Independence marked a total rejection of the British empire is the historical equivalent of a teenager leaving home and declaring his parents had nothing to do with shaping him: he may not like it and he may long to become his own person, and he may largely become so, but his parents still shaped him in all sorts of visible and invisible ways.”

Advertisement

Sathnam Sanghera will be discussing “Empireland” at a free virtual event hosted by Harvard Bookstore on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m.

Shubha Sunder lives in Boston and is the author of the forthcoming short story collection, “Boomtown Girl.”