As winter lingers, Keith Lockhart looks ahead to the Boston Pops’ spring season

The hope, of course, is that the distinction between the two isn’t quite so stark when it comes to the Spring Pops. Running from May 12 through June 10, the season will cover everything from “Roots of Jazz: Trumpet Titans” (spotlighting music by Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Miles Davis, May 17-18) and Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein’s Gershwin tribute “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?” (May 31-June 1) to kid-friendly choices like a salute to Disney Princesses (May 20 and May 27 — dressing as your favorites encouraged for all ages) and a screening of “Return of the Jedi” accompanied by the Pops performing John Williams’s score (May 25-27). And the latter should whet appetites for the full-on nerd manna of the multimedia “Video Games Live,” with host Tommy Tallarico and guest conductor Emmanuel Fratianni (June 3).

It might appear to reflect badly upon Keith Lockhart’s confidence in the Boston Pops’ upcoming spring season that he’s left town for a family ski vacation at the precise moment that the program is being announced, but don’t let that fool you. It’s simply that the conductor has a history of trading the stick in his hand for two on his feet. “I used to ski quite a bit,” Lockhart says. “Less these years. But during the time I was music director [for the] Utah [Symphony], I was on the slopes any time I could. Every morning, I’d get to the bottom of my driveway and realize it was 20 minutes to Abravanel Hall in one direction and 25 minutes to Alta [ski resort]. So it was like: business, pleasure.”

Michael Feinstein (left) and Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform the Gershwin tribute “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?” as part of the Boston Pops' spring season. michael blank

All this plus Boston alt-rock veterans Guster (June 6-7), Rick Steves hosting a symphonic tour of Europe (June 8-9), and the Pops’ annual Gospel Night, conducted by Charles Floyd and featuring gospel star Smokie Norful and the Pops Gospel Choir (June 10). The season all starts with a symphonic concert of the Tony-winning musical “Ragtime” (May 12-13), which was originally intended for a 2020 season that never happened. “It was a project that [playwright] Terrence McNally threw his heart and soul into, and we were scheduled to do it in May of 2020,” says Lockhart. “And Terrence, as it turned out, was one of the first [notable] COVID victims. He died in March of 2020. Actually, about three days before the world ended and everything closed down, I was sitting in a restaurant in Sarasota, talking to [’Ragtime’ composer] Stephen [Flaherty], [lyricist] Lynn [Ahrens], and Jason Danieley, who was going to be directing, and we were speculating on what was going to happen to the world. Little did we know.”

Q. What is it about “Ragtime” that makes it such an appealing musical to showcase?

A. It’s about the intersections and occasional clashes of different groups in the country as it underwent a profound change, from an immigrant group, a group of Black Americans, and the establishment that’s standing there wondering what’s happening to the country around them. As you look at it again and you look at the tensions and you look at the structural hindrances to people’s progression, you realize that it’s as appropriate and timely today, or perhaps more so, than it was when it came out.

Q. Are there any songs that you wanted to include in the Disney Princesses program but couldn’t because they’re not officially sung by Disney Princesses?

A. This program has been out and has been wildly popular. It’s a great kids matinee — or frankly anybody who’s ever had a fantasy of being a Disney Princess or falling in love with one, I suppose. Everything from the “Snow White” and “Cinderella” “Someday My Prince Will Come”-type things all the way through “Let It Go” and even things from “Moana” and “Encanto.” Because, you know, the definition of the Disney Princess has changed a lot over the last 70 years or so.

Q. Right, I didn’t know if Mirabel from “Encanto” was officially designated a Disney Princess.

A. I think they’ve broadened the definition because, obviously, as charming as the older musicals are, the women are always hapless victims being rescued by Prince Charmings. The more recent versions have been doing their own rescuing or indeed rescuing the Prince Charming. As it should be.

Q. Sometimes we just want a break.

A. Exactly, it’s so tough rescuing.

Q. Gospel Night is back. How were you able to make it happen again this year?

A. Last year, the problem largely was singing issues. We still had the chorus masking. Some churches still had not even reconstituted their choirs yet, because of fears about airborne transmission. So since most of us have at least accepted that it’s endemic and it’s here and take proper precautions, then we’re able to have choruses. And bringing back something that was one of our bigger community outreach evenings was a real priority.

Q. Even though you’re not conducting, I still have to ask you, given the “Video Games Live” program: What is your video game?

A. “Ms. Pac-Man” [laughs]. I don’t really have a video game of choice. And honestly, outside of messing around for 15 minutes with “Donkey Kong” or something like that, I’ve never played one. One time I sat with Osmo Vänskä, the conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra, and one other young European conductor in the home of one of their agents and played, oh, like an hour and a half of “Guitar Hero.” I really wish a documentary had been made of that. I crushed them, by the way.

BOSTON POPS SPRING SEASON

At Symphony Hall, May 12-June 10. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 28 at 10 a.m. Go to bostonpops.org or call 888-266-1200.

Interview was edited and condensed. Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc.





