‘We Have a Ghost’: the unimportance of being Ernest

I have a problem with “We Have a Ghost,” Netflix’s latest straight-to-streaming feature: It is so derivative of 1980s films and tropes that its homages become a distraction. At an outrageously over-long 127 minutes, writer-director Christopher Landon’s adaptation of Geoff Manaugh’s novel “Ernest” feels like a different movie every 15 minutes. Iterations include “Ghostbusters,” an action comedy, a hat-tip to John Hughes, “The Goonies,” a dark mystery with thriller elements, a friendship between humans and otherworldly creatures, and a tale of sons and daughters reconnecting with their dads.

Except for the dark mystery, which makes itself known in the last half-hour, none of these mini-features is any good. It’s surprising considering Landon is a perfect choice for this material. Not only does the writer have several “Paranormal Activity” movies under his belt, he also co-wrote and directed “Freaky,” an excellent mash-up of two ‘80s-era genres, the slasher film and the body-switch movie.

Keeping it in the Netflix family, the star here is Chief Hopper from “Stranger Things” himself, David Harbour. Harbour plays Ernest, a ghost who haunts the suburban house sold to the Presley family by Barbara (Faith Ford of “Murphy Brown”), a shady, overly perky real estate agent. In a pre-credits sequence, we see the last owners fleeing the house in terror, running over their mailbox in the process.

Considering the dilapidated state of this property, the Presleys should have run, too. But patriarch Frank (Anthony Mackie) and matriarch Melanie (Erica Ash) move in with their teenage kids, surly Kevin (Jahi Winston) and his mean older brother, Fulton (Niles Fitch). Frank is some sort of dreamer, a man whose failed inventions have put his family in their current small-town predicament — think Hoyt Axton in “Gremlins.”

Melanie appears to be the level-headed parent, going so far as to ask Barbara if anything bad happened at the house before she sold it to them. Melanie is also the only character who has a rational response when she first sees Ernest; her screams of fear are roundly mocked.

From left: Anthony Mackie as Frank, Erica Ash as Melanie, Niles Fitch as Fulton, and Jahi Winston as Kevin in "We Have a Ghost." Scott Saltzman/Netflix

When Kevin sees Ernest, who is trying to scare him away, he laughs and starts recording the scene on his phone, which is a completely believable response for a kid Kevin’s age. “We Have a Ghost” shows the narcissism of wanting to hit it big on social media and the repercussions when things go horribly awry, but it never interrogates these issues with any depth. Instead, when Ernest becomes a cause célèbre thanks to Frank posting clips of him online, we get a montage of TikTok videos (when are filmmakers going to learn that phone aspect ratios are dull as hell to look at on the big screen?), YouTube counts, and, heaven help us, a cameo from Dr. Phil.

Kevin befriends Ernest, who cannot talk outside of grunts and is subject to the usual malleable rules of physics that befall ghost stories. That is, he’s transparent but capable of physical touch when the plot deems it convenient. Kevin becomes obsessed with figuring out why Ernest haunts this particular house. He correctly assumes it’s a traumatic reason, but Ernest can’t remember anything.

On this plane of existence, Kevin also befriends his next-door neighbor, Joy (Isabella Russo), who will become his sidekick and love interest. They join forces on a quest to uncover Ernest’s secrets, an adventure that uses the CIA in the same fashion that “E.T.” used the FBI.

Kevin and Joy’s meet-cute occurs in a scene where she explains racist Asian stereotypes while spray-painting over graffiti in the school bathroom. I wondered if this was a pointed commentary on the way Asians were depicted in movies like “Sixteen Candles.” No matter the intention, it’s an awkward way to introduce a character.

Even more awkward is the way “We Have a Ghost” treats Dr. Leslie Monroe (Tig Notaro), a disgraced federal agent who becomes the film’s villain. She’s obsessed with finding evidence of ghosts. Dr. Monroe’s entire plotline is a blatant rip-off of Eugene Levy’s character in Ron Howard’s “Splash.” Just replace a mermaid with a ghost. If you’ve seen that movie, you already know every single thing that happens with her.

Notaro’s talents may be wasted, but Harbour gives a good performance as Ernest. Forced into silence, he becomes a gifted physical comedian capable of playing multiple emotions across his face. He acquits himself nicely in the goofy scenes, and shows genuine sadness in darker moments.

For “White Lotus” fans, Jennifer Coolidge shows up briefly as a medium sporting a garish wig imported from a John Waters movie.

Despite its few modern tweaks, “We Have a Ghost” remains tethered to the kind of faux nostalgia that makes “Stranger Things” unwatchable for me. It’s a tribute to the ‘80s for people who didn’t live through the decade. Generation Xers can skip this one.

WE HAVE A GHOST

Written and directed by Christopher Landon. Based on Geoff Manaugh’s novel, “Ernest.” Starring David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Jahi Winston, Niles Fitch, Tig Notaro, Isabella Russo. On Netflix. 127 minutes. Rated PG-13 (it ain’t afraid of no ghost, but it likes cussing)









Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.