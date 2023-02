New charges were unsealed against Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of fraud in last year’s implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

A superseding indictment was unsealed on Thursday adding four new counts against the FTX founder. Such new indictments can also be used to add a defendant to a case, but no new defendant was named in the revised indictment.

The case is US v. Bankman-Fried, 22-cr-673, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).