Nine licenses issued for mobile sports betting

Massachusetts sports bettors will have seven options to choose from when mobile betting launches on March 10, with two more arriving by spring. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted on Thursday to approve temporary online licenses for BallyBet, Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and WynnBET, all of whom paid a $1 million licensing fee. Fanatics and BallyBet plan to launch in May. Two other applicants had already received preliminary approval for licenses but will not available in March. PointsBet withdrew entirely from Massachusetts, while Betway informed the MGC it intends to be ready next year. Retail sports betting at the state’s three casinos began on Jan. 31. — MICHAEL SILVERMAN

PHARMACEUTICALS

Vertex goes on a hiring spree

Vertex Pharmaceuticals just had its largest employment growth of any year, reporting that it added about 700 net new positions in 2022. The Boston-based biotech company said in its newly filed annual report that it had a headcount of about 4,600 people, compared to 3,900 a year earlier. A spokeswoman confirmed that this increase represents the largest number of people that Vertex has hired in a single year. A large majority of the hires were in North America, particularly at Vertex’s headquarters, lab, and manufacturing spaces in the Seaport. Vertex has said that when construction on its latest project, the Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies, is done in 2025, the company will occupy 1.9 million square feet across five sites in the Seaport. Vertex is ramping up its growth as it prepares for several commercial launches that will enable it to broaden its business beyond its focus on cystic fibrosis treatments. Those launches, taking place over the next few years, are slated to include a medicine called Exa-cel to treat sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia as well as another drug for acute pain. — JON CHESTO

MORTGAGES

Rates climb, now highest since November

The average long-term US mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since November, more grim news for a housing market that’s been in decline for a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.5 percent from 6.32 percent last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.89 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

More charges filed against Bankman-Fried

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an indictment with additional charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried, who was indicted on eight counts including wire fraud and money laundering in December, faces four additional charges in connection to his operation of FTX and its related companies. Those include conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried used FTX customer money to prop up his hedge fund, Alameda Research; make political donations; and pay for a lavish lifestyle. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have made similar allegations and have filed civil charges. Through his spokesman Mark Botnick, Bankman-Fried declined to comment. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the prior criminal charges and has maintained that he did not misuse customer funds. He is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home on the Stanford University campus. — WASHINGTON POST

INTERNATIONAL

EU Commission bans TikTok from employee phones

The European Union’s executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. In a first for the European Commission, its Corporate Management Board suspended the use of TikTok on devices issued to staff or personal devices that staff use for work. TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and the United States over security and data privacy amid worries that the hugely popular app could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla’s global engineering headquarters to be in California, not Texas

Tesla will set up its global engineering headquarters in California in a sign of renewed cooperation between the electric-vehicle company and the EV-friendly state that Elon Musk scorned the last several years. The carmaker is moving into the former headquarters of HP Inc. in Palo Alto, Musk announced alongside California Governor Gavin Newsom. Tesla expects 1,400 employees to work at the Hanover Street location, according to the city. The company has hundreds of Palo Alto engineering job openings listed on its website. The joint announcement suggests a thaw in frosty relations between Musk and California after he moved Tesla’s corporate headquarters out of Palo Alto to Austin, Texas, in 2021. While the company continued to grow its large footprint in the state — Tesla now has more than 47,000 employees there — Musk panned California as having gone from a land of opportunity to a place with too much regulation, litigation, and taxation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix cuts subscription prices in lower-income countries

Netflix lowered the price of subscriptions in over 100 countries, mostly lower-income regions where the company has fewer customers. The price cuts will impact more than 10 million subscribers in markets including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, the independent research firm Ampere Analysis said separately. They are taking place across Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. Netflix is lowering prices in countries that account for a small percentage of its subscriber base. The company has already reduced prices in India and a few markets in Southeast Asia, where growth has been slow. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STARTUPS

Founder of Ozy Media arrested on fraud charges

The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. The arrest of Carlos Watson at a Manhattan hotel came after two of the company’s top executives pleaded guilty this month to fraud charges, including Ozy’s then-chief operating officer, Samir Rao, who allegedly impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, a potential investor. The guilty pleas were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The indictment accuses Watson of conspiring to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, as well as identity theft for his role in the impersonation of several media executives. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

France to crack down on tax dodging after recovering billions

France plans to clamp down harder on tax evasion and social security fraud, after recovering a record €14.6 billion ($15.5 billion) from fiscal irregularities last year, Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said Thursday. The government collected €9 billion from companies in 2022, with the most egregious cases stemming from firms that underreported tax benefits or revenues, Attal said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. France recouped €790 million from social contributions fraud, which included illegal employment, and identified €316 million of fraud related to health care reimbursements. Attal also told Franceinfo radio that the government had investigated hundreds of pharmacies for potentially filing false reimbursement requests for antigen tests during the height of the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS