NPR to lay off 10 percent of its staff after revenue shortfall

National Public Radio, the network that airs All Things Considered and Planet Money, will reduce its staff by 10 percent after projecting a $30 million revenue shortfall for the year, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

A minimum of 100 positions will be eliminated, according to a spokeswoman, and the organization will aim to make decisions on which staff members will be impacted by the week of March 20th.

“Unlike the financial challenges we faced during the worst of the pandemic, we project increasing costs and no sign of a quick revenue rebound,” John Lansing, president and chief executive officer, wrote in the memo. “We must make adjustments to what we control, and that is our spending.”