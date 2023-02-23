Ozy Media’s founder, Carlos Watson, arrested on fraud charges

He was arrested by the FBI at a hotel in midtown Manhattan early Thursday morning and arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. In addition to the fraud charges, prosecutors also charged him with aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released after posting a $1 million bond.

Watson, 53, “engaged in a scheme to defraud Ozy’s potential investors, potential acquirers, lenders and potential lenders” by misrepresenting the company’s audience numbers and financial results, prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said in a court document dated Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Carlos Watson, the founder of the troubled digital startup Ozy Media, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of fraud, punctuating one of the more precipitous falls in the annals of online journalism.

Watson’s arrest came the same month as Samir Rao, 36, Ozy’s former chief operating officer, and Suzee Han, 29, Ozy’s former chief of staff, pleaded guilty to fraud charges, according to court documents.

Shortly after Watson’s arrest and the guilty pleas, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Ozy Media, Watson, Rao and Han with defrauding investors of about $50 million. Rao and Han have settled the SEC civil case against them.

Ozy and Watson have been under heavy scrutiny since September 2021, when The New York Times reported that someone at the startup had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs, which was considering an investment. On the call, the impersonator said that YouTube had a great working relationship with Ozy and that Ozy’s videos were successful on the platform.

Within days of the report, Ozy said that it was shutting down. Federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission opened investigations into the company.

On Thursday, Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said in a statement that Watson was a “con man” who “ran Ozy as a criminal organization rather than as a reputable media company.”

Lanny A. Breuer, Watson’s attorney, said that “we had been attempting to have an open and good faith dialogue with the government, and I just don’t understand why the decision was made to arrest Carlos this morning given what we thought was our constructive dialogue.”

Rao did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.