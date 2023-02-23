Allston gets a new restaurant-gallery; Boston’s top female chefs unite for Women’s History Month

Coming soon: In Allston, Fields West will open in late February in the old Glenville Stops space (87 Glenville Ave.). Expect a menu designed for sharing and settling in: charcuterie and hummus boards, plus sliders, meatballs, and 31 draught lines. The restaurant will also function as a gallery, showcasing local artists’ work, curated by local photographer Edward Boches. Enjoy live music, too. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

Celebrations: Let’s Talk Womxn Boston hosts a culinary extravaganza for Women’s History Month, uniting 19 of Boston’s women-founded restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and more. On Wednesday, March 1, sample dishes from Jen Ziskin (Heritage of Sherborn, La Morra, Punch Bowl); Nancy Cushman (Bianca, O Ya, and more); Kristin Canty (Woods Hill Pier 4); Seana Gaherin (Dunn Gaherin); Jill Remby (Petsi Pies); Nia Grace and Keyana Fultz (Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen); and many others. The soiree kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $95, and the location will be revealed to guests a week before the party. Get yours at www.exploretock.com/letstalkboston.