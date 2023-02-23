Allston gets a new restaurant-gallery; Boston’s top female chefs unite for Women’s History Month

Coming soon: In Allston, Fields West will open in late February in the old Glenville Stops space (87 Glenville Ave.). Expect a menu designed for sharing and settling in: charcuterie and hummus boards, plus sliders, meatballs, and 31 draught lines. The restaurant will also function as a gallery, showcasing local artists’ work, curated by local photographer Edward Boches. Enjoy live music, too. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.
Celebrations: Let’s Talk Womxn Boston hosts a culinary extravaganza for Women’s History Month, uniting 19 of Boston’s women-founded restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and more. On Wednesday, March 1, sample dishes from Jen Ziskin (Heritage of Sherborn, La Morra, Punch Bowl); Nancy Cushman (Bianca, O Ya, and more); Kristin Canty (Woods Hill Pier 4); Seana Gaherin (Dunn Gaherin); Jill Remby (Petsi Pies); Nia Grace and Keyana Fultz (Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen); and many others. The soiree kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $95, and the location will be revealed to guests a week before the party. Get yours at www.exploretock.com/letstalkboston.
GRANA at the Langham Hotel (250 Franklin St.) hosts a six-course Women’s Day Dinner with the Women’s Lunch Place on Wednesday, March 29. Sample dishes from chefs including Tiffani Faison (Big Heart Hospitality), Inna Khitrik (Inna’s Kitchen), Rachel Miller (Nightshade Noodle Bar, fresh off a James Beard Outstanding Chef nomination), and Lydia Shire (Scampo). Here’s the twist: Each chef will base their dish on a woman who inspires them. Expect plenty of interesting conversation, all for a good cause. The Women’s Lunch Place provides daytime shelter, healthy meals, and advocacy for Boston women in need. Get your tickets ($185) at 617-451-1900.
