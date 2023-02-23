Can’t sleep? Head to Bali

BALI, Indonesia — Suspended from the ceiling of a bamboo pavilion in a pink silk hammock, we listened to the sounds of critters scampering through the jungle canopy. Nestled in the womblike cocoon, we rocked softly as Ibu Fera, a former Buddhist nun, spoke of the life of Buddha in a voice as gentle as a lotus flower fluttering in the breeze. “Sleep, little babies,” she said. “There is no yesterday. There is no tomorrow. There is only now,” she intoned. Soon, we were peacefully, blissfully catching z’s in our aerial nest.

If a good night’s sleep sounds like a dream to you, you’re not alone. Health experts say Americans are chronically sleep-deprived. Who can sleep when thoughts of war, COVID, climate change, and inflation are swirling in one’s brain? And now, researchers warn that insomnia is the new smoking, linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. (Great! Just another worry that will keep us up all night.)

The Four Seasons Sayan Resort Bali at Sayan (www.fourseasons.com/sayan) has taken up the cause, aiming to transform the sleep experience with a program designed by Fera, creator of the Sacred Nap. “I can make anyone a sleeper,” says Fera, the resort’s wellness mentor. That is her superpower. Using chanting, music, and singing bowls, “I will bring your mind to the way you were in your mother’s womb,” she says. Count us in.

Even the most hard-core insomniac will fall asleep during the Sacred Nap, says Ibu Fera, a former Buddhist nun who is now a wellness mentor. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Oasis of calm

The calming begins the moment you cross the threshold of the resort. You leave the bustling main street of Ubud, a swirl of motorbikes and commerce, and enter an oasis of towering palms, where the only noises are natural ones (cue the buzzing cicadas). A long wooden bridge links the main area to guest villas with beds swathed in netting, private plunge pools, and Indonesian art, melded into the hillside. It’s a spectacular setting, and even the most zombie-like, sleep-deprived soul will realize that this is something special. Water is everywhere, irrigating the on-property rice fields and sloping to the sacred Ayung River. Water in Hinduism (Bali’s population is 90 percent Hindu) is believed to hold purifying and cleansing powers.

Give over to the sensory immersion, and let this place work its magic. Ignore the TV and resist the temptation to connect to the Internet. Instead, head to the Sacred River Spa, the heart of the resort, and spring for a Balinese massage. Traditional Balinese massage is a full-body, deep-tissue treatment that incorporates a combination of gentle stretching, acupressure, reflexology, and aromatherapy to stimulate the flow of blood, oxygen and “qi” (energy) to your body. You may not fall asleep during the treatment, but you will absolutely feel like a puddle of coconut jelly.

Or take one of the complimentary meditation classes, led by Fera twice daily. She also hosts a series of hourlong “life talks” each week, covering topics like Finding Inner Peace and Managing Stress. On-property yogis offer every type of yoga imaginable, from Hatha yoga to “laughter yoga,” featuring a comedic yogi.

To get a feel for Bali’s countryside, borrow a bicycle and leave your hotel. Plan to dodge dogs (who seem to nap on the streets) as you wind past rice fields. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Crystals, color, and singing bowls

Our search for creative ways to quiet the mind led us to the hotel’s sister property, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay. At the recently opened Healing Village Spa (open to the public), color-therapy healing, DIY volcanic mud treatments, ice-tub immersion, and crystal Reiki are among the options. In the Ilume Room, we settled into a tub spiked with essential oils, and then, sleek as a sea otter, climbed onto a bed of warm crystals. It was like sprawling naked on a sunbaked beach. Nice! And it got even better, as a masseuse pummeled our stress-clenched muscles. Then, she positioned crystal singing bowls on our body, creating vibrations up and down our spine as she rang them. Not especially relaxing, but … interesting.

Come nightfall, Mother Nature provided the soundtrack. In spite of a chorus of croaking frogs, we slept soundly in Bali. We followed Fera’s two-step plan: Prepare by applying an essential oil to your temples to promote sleep, followed by calming, meditative breaths. Next, give yourself permission to relax. Find a mantra that works for you (something more Zen than “Sleep, dammit!”) and release that carefree Inner Baby.

A ride around Bongkasa, near Ubud, reveals a bazillion photo opportunities. We biked and hiked it, a great way to slow down and not miss anything. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Monkeys and mangosteens

Of course, exercise is a great way to boost your chances of sleep. Explore enchanting, volcanic Bali on a trek along a jungle trail, or by bicycle through a small village terraced with rice fields, dodging dogs that laze on the street and taking care to avoid the little piles of offerings that Balinese leave in front of their homes and businesses. River-rafting trips in the Class III rapids of the Ayung River are a great way to work that core.

Most guests make it a point to visit a temple or two — the island has more than 10,000 of them. Bali is also known for its beaches. Since we visited during the rainy season, our trip wasn’t beach-focused, but the soft white sands and sunset views at Jimbaran Beach were lovely. Folks also rave about Seminyak Beach (surfing, restaurants), and crescent-shaped Nusa Dua Beach. (Kuta Beach, the Instagram darling, is a party scene, and not very clean, insiders say.)

And who could resist the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary? This protected reserve is absolutely teeming with monkeys. Take the advice of guides: don’t look into the eyes of the larger specimens, and keep your purse and wallet tucked away. Skip the food and drink unless you want to be the victim of a furry thief.

The colors are amazing (and the air is definitely fishy) at the Jimbaran Fish Market. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Speaking of food and drink, we found Balinese cuisine a blessing in our sleep quest. It’s light with bright flavors, not heavy and bloat-inducing, thanks to a reliance on fresh herbs and spices, a colorful riot of turmeric root, chilies, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, daun salam (Balinese bay leaves), and kaffir lime leaves. Fragrant and rice-based, dishes often include seafood and pork, with no beef, no gluten, and little dairy. Balinese staples include fish cooked in banana leaves and mixed vegetable salads with coconut. With so many freshly-ground roots and herbs adding flavor, plus plenty of gorgeous fresh fruit, it’s easy to eat plant-based here. The Balinese waste very little — they even use banana stems in their cooking. For a local sip, try arak, a traditional Balinese liquor made from fermented white rice and coconut palm flowers. It’s quite strong on its own, but typically served in a cocktail with fruit juice.

When you get home, you’ll definitely pull out that mortar and pestle and start Googling Indonesian recipes and substitutes for hard-to-find ingredients (macadamia nuts make a great stand-in for Bali’s candlenuts, for example).

But what we really wanted to take home was the ability to sleep, not just at a beautiful resort in bucket-list Bali, but in real-life Massachusetts. To up our chances, we swiped the “Sleep Like a Baby” roll-on of essential oils from our hotel bedside (rosemary, lavender, and chamomile), and we’re working on our meditation skills. So far, jet lag is winning, but we’re confident. And if it doesn’t work, we’ll rely on another bit of Fera’s advice: “Sometimes you need to reboot — escape to a place where you can charge your surroundings, eat something different, and meet strangers.”

In other words, start saving money for another trip to Bali! Or else, we’ll buy one of those hammocks.

For information on Bali, visit www.welcomebacktobali.com. For information on the hotels cited: Four Seasons Sayan, from $600 per night; www.fourseasons.com/sayan; Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay from $695 per night; www.fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay.









