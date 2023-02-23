Did I make the same mistake all over again?

Q. I went through a very messy divorce from my first wife a few years ago. At the time it made sense to process it all by diving headfirst into work, taking opportunities to travel, and doing things I was not able to do during an almost 15-year marriage. I was broken but somewhat excited for the new possibilities in life.

While on the road, I met a woman I clicked with — something I hadn’t felt in ages. Long story short, she dropped her entire life to relocate with me, and within a year of my divorce we were married. You might imagine how this went over with most family and friends. Shortly after, we welcomed a baby. Life has essentially repeated itself — just with a completely different person.

Recently I have started to think about the last few years, my behavior, and choices I made. Were reactions to my decisions valid? Would I have even chosen this person/path if I wasn’t so hurt? Do I even explore these questions professionally and potentially risk hurting more people? Or is this just one of those things we carry in life, a choice we made?

RETROSPECTIVE

A. Explore it professionally, but not with the intention of hurting anyone. Seek therapy to figure out how to celebrate a life you did choose for yourself.

You picked this second partner because you were very into her and “hadn’t felt that in ages.” The decision might have also been fueled by past experiences and discomfort with being alone, but you have a strong connection with her. That is real.

It’s best to focus on how to manage your expectations for the long term. It’s not going to be exciting with anyone forever. This woman’s big jump into your life — and the addition of a baby — makes this a very different relationship than the one you started, but the baseline feelings are still present and relevant. Talk, in therapy, about how to remember that.

We all have good reason to second-guess our choices. I could ask whether I avoid marriage because my parents were divorced. I could spend all day wondering whether the company I keep has everything to do with bad experiences from years ago. But I don’t know how useful it is to dwell, as long as I’m happy. That’s the big question — whether you can be content with what you have.

Maybe you started this relationship too quickly, but it’s also possible you were super into this person, still are, but have a little whiplash from so much movement.

Don’t avoid therapy because you fear saying the wrong thing out loud. The more you say (in a safe place), the better all of this might feel over time.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

The real question is: How you are going to make things work now? What kind of marriage and family life do you want? What does success in the next five, 10, and 20 years look like? How will you develop constructive habits and good interactions to create stable relationships? These will provide much better answers that you can build on than trying to figure out just how much sadness and loneliness were involved in pushing you to jump into the marriage in the first place. When searching for answers, look forward, not backward.

PRINCEHANS





^Nah. Totally nothing wrong with him looking at his past or present behavior/choices and learning about himself. It’s called introspection and it doesn’t matter at what point in time you’re looking at. Sadness and loneliness are only the surface emotions here.

EACB





It is not given to us to know what lies at the end of the road not taken, and that’s probably just as well, and the plot line of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Your life isn’t broken. Why do you want to fix it?

CHASEDREAMS





Listen, brother, you must have pleased the gods somehow because you’ve been given a second chance. Make the most of it.

OUTOFORDER

