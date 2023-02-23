Fat biking at Bretton Woods, winter art in Worcester, and TSA-friendly shoes

Take a guided fat biking or snowshoe tour at Bretton Woods, which has added these new adventures and reopened its indoor climbing wall, snowtubing park, and Nordic ski trails this season. The resort, located at Omni Mount Washington Resort and voted the fourth best US ski area in “SKI Magazine’s” 2023 Reader’s Resort Survey, now offers fat biking and snowshoe tours by certified outdoor guide Tatum Scheibler, who has led ice climbing tours in Alaska to multi-day mountain biking trips in New Zealand. The two-hour tours run at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Bring your own bike or snowshoes or rent gear at Bretton Woods Nordic Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Bike rental includes a helmet and trail pass. Trail passes $8-$22; bike rental with pass $35-$65 (prices based on age and if you’re an Omni hotel guest or not). Two-hour guided bike or snowshoe tour $99 for one person to $219 for three people (or up to six people for snowshoeing for $399). www.brettonwoods.com

During the Worcester Art Museum’s Flora in Winter event, March 2-5, colorful floral displays are juxtaposed with renowned art works, creating a harmonious and playful pairing of the two mediums. Troy B. Thompson

Where nature and art mingle

Enjoy efflorescent displays and floral scents during the Worcester Art Museum’s much-anticipated Flora in Winter event, March 2-5. Leave the gray outside and wander through galleries where colorful floral displays are juxtaposed with renowned art works, creating a harmonious and playful pairing of the two mediums. The flower arrangements have been designed by some of the area’s most talented floral artists. Don’t miss the floral displays found in the current exhibition on Japanese prints, “The Floating World.” The museum hosts the opening party, Flora Euphoria, March 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m., when visitors can enjoy sake tasting, light bites, and live shamisen music performed by New York-based musician and singer Sumie Kaneko; tickets for Flora Euphoria: $45/$65 members/nonmembers. Regular museum admission: $7 for ages 17 and under to $30 for ages 18 and older (including seniors); tickets available online or at the door, discounts and passes not valid during Flora in Winter. www.worcesterart.org

The A-Frame Club just opened as the most upscale lodge in the Winter Park area, 90 minutes west of Denver. The property has 31 beautifully designed cabins, grouped into roughly three-cabin pods facing each other but offering 100 percent privacy. Each cabin has a kitchenette, a living room with a TV that displays digital artwork when not broadcasting shows, and a loft with a king-size bed and a stand-alone Japanese-style soaking tub.

THERE

Not your average A-frame

From the moment you punch in your entry code on the high-tech keypad and step into your two-story loft — where a Sonos speaker sits on a table, a Malm gas fireplace flickers in a corner, and heat emanates from the bathroom floor — you know you’re not in any ole vintage A-frame ski cabin. The A-Frame Club, 90 minutes west of Denver, opened a month ago as the most upscale lodge in the Winter Park area (the closest accommodations in its class: Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa 12 miles down the road). The property has 31 beautifully designed cabins, grouped into roughly three-cabin pods facing each other but offering 100 percent privacy. Each cabin has a kitchenette, a living room with a TV that displays digital artwork when not broadcasting shows, and a loft (beware the steep staircase) with a king-size bed and a stand-alone Japanese-style soaking tub. Chef Nic Weber prepares everything from Arctic char and flank steaks to campfire banana splits over a wood-fired grill, all served at the cozy onsite restaurant (in a historic saloon building) where leather furniture fits in with the vintage retro vibe. Hop a lift in the club’s restored 1989 4WD Wagoneer, which whisks guests to the ski mountain or town. The A-Frame Club has outdoor firepits and will eventually add hot tubs for guests’ use. Rates start at $375 per night. www.aframeclub.com

EVERYWHERE

Hands-free travel shoes

You’ll appreciate Kizik’s comfy slip-on shoes when you’re juggling any combination of kids, carry-on bag, laptop, stroller, and winter clothing items as you pass through security — and in many other travel situations. The Kizik Lima sneakers have a built-in plastic lattice in each heel that flexes to let you slip your foot into the shoe and then springs back into place to provide plenty of ankle support. That means you can step in and go whether you’re balancing all your beach gear on a hot asphalt parking lot or coming in and out of a vacation cabin at dinnertime. The shoes are also comfortable — and stylish — to boot. The Limas, which come in 13 different colors for men and women, have a flexible mesh upper for good ventilation and comfort, a spacious toe box, super-cushiony outsoles to help your feet and lower back handle the miles, and a comfortable and supportive foot bed (or swap it out for your own). Kizik also makes suede and canvas skateboard-like shoes (for men, women, and kids) and new all-leather Vegas sneakers in different colors for spiffier occasions. $109-$129. kizik.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.