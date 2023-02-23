A hard truth for a lost tooth: Payouts from tooth fairy on the rise

Get ready to shell out if your child’s tooth recently fell out.
The average value of a single lost tooth, paid by the tooth fairy, has risen over the past year by 16%, from $5.36 to $6.23, according to Delta Dental’s 2023 Tooth Fairy poll.
That $6 price tag of a single baby tooth represents a record high for the quarter-century the company has been conducting the poll.
In the late 90s, gap-toothed children could expect to find about $1.30 under their pillow on average. Twenty-five years later, that number has surged by nearly 379%. If the current rate of growth continues, children will net about $30 per tooth by 2048.
“Given the projection, it would be in the tooth fairy’s best interest to invest in a larger purse,” said Gabriella Ferroni, senior director of strategic communications at Delta Dental.
But while the national average price for a child’s tooth has grown over the years, those in Greater Boston may be getting a reprieve this year. According to Delta’s data, the value of a child’s tooth in the Northeast has actually dropped below the national average to $6.14, after leading last year at $7.36.
The value of a child’s tooth to the tooth fairy has typically followed the ups and downs of the American economy over the years, Delta said, which has tracked the information against trends in the S&P 500. This year however, the S&P lost around 11% of its value while the value of a child’s tooth to the tooth fairy continued to grow.
The poll was conducted in January of 2023 and weighed responses from among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12.
