A hard truth for a lost tooth: Payouts from tooth fairy on the rise

That $6 price tag of a single baby tooth represents a record high for the quarter-century the company has been conducting the poll.

The average value of a single lost tooth, paid by the tooth fairy, has risen over the past year by 16%, from $5.36 to $6.23, according to Delta Dental’s 2023 Tooth Fairy poll .

Get ready to shell out if your child’s tooth recently fell out.

In the late 90s, gap-toothed children could expect to find about $1.30 under their pillow on average. Twenty-five years later, that number has surged by nearly 379%. If the current rate of growth continues, children will net about $30 per tooth by 2048.

Advertisement

“Given the projection, it would be in the tooth fairy’s best interest to invest in a larger purse,” said Gabriella Ferroni, senior director of strategic communications at Delta Dental.

But while the national average price for a child’s tooth has grown over the years, those in Greater Boston may be getting a reprieve this year. According to Delta’s data, the value of a child’s tooth in the Northeast has actually dropped below the national average to $6.14, after leading last year at $7.36.

The value of a child’s tooth to the tooth fairy has typically followed the ups and downs of the American economy over the years, Delta said, which has tracked the information against trends in the S&P 500. This year however, the S&P lost around 11% of its value while the value of a child’s tooth to the tooth fairy continued to grow.

Tooth fairy payouts have risen over the past 25 years. Delta Dental

The poll was conducted in January of 2023 and weighed responses from among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12.

Rob DeCola can be reached at robert.decola@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @robdecola.