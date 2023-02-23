Marlon Wayans on that Oscars slap, happiness coming from within, and ‘trying to un-work while on vacation’

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? Africa. I’d like to get to know me and where my people are from. I’m mostly African, but I did 23andMe and found out I’m 26.9 percent white and I want to visit those places too — the UK and Ireland.

The way actor, producer, writer, and comedian Marlon Wayans sees it, Will Smith’s infamous slapping of Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards ceremony was actually about him. “It had nothing to do with Chris, nothing to do with Will, and nothing to do with Jada [Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife],” he said during a recent phone call. Wayans, 50, said he will disclose more on that subject in his stand-up comedy show “God Loves Me,” debuting on HBO Max on March 2. “I will be taking everyone on a journey about why that slap had nothing to do with them — and everything to do with me — because I know the three of them so well, and I just tell the story about how that slap was God saying he loved me in so many ways,” Wayans said. “I just want to give you the hypothesis and then [have you] watch me prove the theory through laughter.” Never one to slow down, the New York City native and father of two adult children is to guest host “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central March 6-9, appear in the soon-to-be-released Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film, “Air,” and perform in Medford, at the Chevalier Theatre, on March 11, as part of his “Microphone Fiend” tour. Wayans, the youngest of 10 children (including several older brothers who are also in show business), said he is looking forward to visiting his favorite hot pot restaurant in Boston when he is in the area and then “getting out of Dodge” because, he joked, “I’m a Yankees fan and that can get nasty.” We caught up with the Los Angeles resident to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? Mexico, and then I caught COVID there as soon as I landed. Just my luck. It was in Cabo and I was supposed to meet my brothers there, but everybody bailed. Luckily, I had a wonderful suite. It’s like going to jail, but a federal prison. You know what’s interesting? When you take tequila shots and you have COVID you can’t taste the strength of the tequila. That’s the good part about having COVID.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I annoy the [expletive] out of my assistant and drive her crazy in front of her computer screen all day. God bless Tori.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? I’m down for it as long as I can take my computer, my iPad, and my phone with me.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I don’t get vacation time. I create my vacation time. I have three good days in me and then I have to get back to work. I’m trying to be somebody.

What has been your worst vacation experience? No such thing. I’ve always had a blast. I don’t believe in bad times. Unless of course you count the time I went to Tulum[, Mexico,] and got Montezuma’s revenge — though that was technically after vacation.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? To relax. I hate when a mother-effer wants to learn on vacation. I’m trying to get stupid, not smart. Adventure is work, too. I’m trying to un-work while on vacation.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I didn’t know you were supposed to read on vacation. I like to rest my eyes, too, on vacation. But probably the Bible so I can be a shoe-in with God and arrive safely at my destination.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Probably Diddy [rapper Sean Combs] because I know he knows where all the parties are. We’ll have an unlimited supply of liquor, and he’s rich so he’ll foot the bill.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? A dope carry-on travel bag that fits a bunch of [expletive] in it.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Seasnax seaweed, popcorn, and flamin’ hot sunflower seeds.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I got a T-shirt that said, “I went to Mexico and all I got was this T-shirt.” Oh, and Montezuma’s revenge.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Expedia.

What has travel taught you? Travel has taught me that happiness doesn’t exist in a specific place. It exists in you. You carry you wherever you go. If you’re happy, you carry happiness with you to any country you visit, but if you’re miserable and you carry that with you to the Maldives, that’s going to be a miserable trip. Happiness isn’t a destination.

What is your best travel tip? Find one good airline and fly it as much as you can. Collect your rewards points and use them for intercontinental travel. I’m ConciergeKey on American Airlines, bitches.

