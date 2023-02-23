Skiing Snowbasin, the best ski area you’ve never heard of

Ahh, but the next day, was a bluebird day, with sunny skies and calm weather. We took the Needles Gondola up, a cushy, fast ride to 8,700-foot elevation. From there we skied wide, groomed cruisers, Porcupine Traverse to Needles Run, and down the Wildcat Bowl. There was no line at the gondola; we took it back up, and headed to the DeMoisy Peak area, zipping down Strawberry Traverse, and then a cruise down the Main Street trail. We spent the rest of the morning, skiing the wide-open bowls, and broad, blue cruisers tumbling down Strawberry and Demoisy Peaks, located on the sunny, south side of the resort. We had magnificent views of distant mountains and the Great Salt Lake, and the slopes pretty much to ourselves.

Our first day skiing at Snowbasin was bleak, with gray, cloudy skies, fluttering snowflakes, and increasing winds. The mountain was a gigantic sepia-tone painting, and under the flat light, we couldn’t see the mountain for the molehill, the molehills for the moguls. We had no idea where we were going: over a cliff? When a touch of vertigo settled in, we called it a day.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Park City, Deer Valley, Alta, Snowbird … these Utah resorts grab most of the spotlight (and skiers). We’ve skied them; we love them. But head to the backside of the Wasatch Range (an easy 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City), and you’ll find Snowbasin, a family-owned ski resort, with 3,000 skiable acres, top-notch facilities, and the top-rated snowmaking and lift systems in the industry. It’s not new; in fact it’s one of the oldest continuously operating resorts in the country. It garnered some attention during the 2002 Winter Olympics, when it hosted the men’s and women’s downhill, super G, and combined races. But it remains (for now) relatively undiscovered. “Most out-of-town skiers think Snowbasin is a hidden gem,” says Kayla McFarland, communications manager for the resort.

Advertisement

Skiers and snowboarders at Snowbasin are rewarded with uncrowded slopes, varied terrain and spectacular views. Pamela Wright

Even on a primo ski day with warm temps, sunny skies, and great snow conditions (the resort had already received more than 280 inches of snow in early February when we visited), lift lines were short, if non-existent, and the trails uncrowded. Some of that has to do with the layout of the mountain. Snowbasin includes three distinct and spread-out areas: Strawberry on the south side, John Paul on the north, and Needles in between. Gondolas and high-speed chairs whisk you to wide bowls, cat-scratched groomers, glades and virgin powder stashes. In all, 118 trails crisscross the resort covering six peaks at more than 9,000 feet in elevation.

Advertisement

After our morning of up-and-down skiing, we were more than ready for lunch. On our first (bleak) day of skiing, we dined at Cinnabar at Earl’s Lodge at the base of the resort. We wouldn’t have had views at the loftier lodges, anyways. Lunch turned out to be the highlight of the day, with welcoming sit-down service and fresh, made-to-order food. We shared fried Brussels sprouts with bacon, parmesan garlic fries, a giant Bavarian pretzel, and a giant, juicy burger.

A note about the lodges at Snowbasin: they’re opulent, with soaring windows and wood beams, giant stone fireplaces, intricate woodwork and Murano glass chandeliers. They’re fancy and elegant, though the service is friendly, and the vibe is local and unpretentious.

Advertisement

Earl’s Lodge at the base of Snowbasin is a cushy, elegant place to relax — and dine. Pamela Wright

On our bluebird day, we had lunch at John Paul Lodge, set at 9,000 feet with sweeping mountain views, including Mount Ogden and the surrounding 170,000-acre Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The food was top-notch, served buffet style but freshly made. We enjoyed hefty Reuben sandwiches, chicken and waffles, along with a couple of local brews — and sweeping mountaintop views. From the John Paul Lodge, you can take a tram to Allen Peak at 9,465 feet, and ski the large Mount Ogden Bowl to the south, or the black diamond glades to the north. This is where you can also access the steep Grizzly Downhill run, the original 2002 men’s downhill Olympic run. The run, designed by famed course architect Bernhard Russi, plunges 2,900 vertical feet in just under two miles. It’s considered the most difficult downhill course in the United States. We skipped it for much tamer trails. The afternoon we spent back at Strawberry, skiing easy-going cat-scratched blue runs, that twist and turn for seemingly forever down the slope. Snowbasin is known for its intermediate, cruising terrain, but experts will also find plenty to keep them challenged, including the double-black Sister’s Bowl, Middle Bowl Cirque, and the steeps off Allen Peak. If you want to hike a bit, the area is ringed with chutes, cliffs, and cornices.

One of the biggest complaints of Snowbasin is its lack of on-mountain lodging. We didn’t find this much of an issue, as we were a group of adults, and the 45-minute trip to Snowbasin was an easy, mostly highway ride. Had we been traveling with kids (all the gear, the schlepping, the loading and unloading), it might have been a deal breaker.

Advertisement

We opted to stay at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. The 775-room, grande dame hotel is an elegant, old-world option, with miles of Italian marble, Venetian chandeliers, on-site restaurants, gardens, fountains, and a Forbes five-star spa. Rooms, with mountain and city views, have traditional décor, and modern marble baths. The hotel, arguably the most luxurious in Salt Lake City, is a great choice for groups or anyone looking for options. Non-skiers have quick access to Salt Lake City’s museums and attractions. Skiers have a wide choice of nearby Utah ski resorts. We combined a day in the city with a few days on the slopes.

Welcome to Snowbasin, Utah, a family-owned ski resort, with 3,000 skiable acres, top-notch facilities, and the top-rated snowmaking and lift systems in the industry. Pamela Wright

Alas, major change is on the horizon. A new Club Med resort will open at the base of Snowbasin; construction is slated to begin this year. It’s the brand’s first-ever all-inclusive mountain resort in the United States, and its first new resort in the country in more than 20 years.

That’ll change Snowbasin; some say for the good, some say for the not-so-good. We suspect that uncrowded, relatively undiscovered Snowbasin will soon be getting some buzz (and a lot more skiers). www.snowbasin.com





Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com