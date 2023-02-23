My friend asks for advice then ignores it

I have a friend who will ask my advice on problems, but always sounds disappointed in and unappreciative of what I say, and ignores my suggestions. This is happening more and more and my patience is wearing thin. This is a friendship of nearly 20 years and I’m wondering if it has run its course (she is a very negative and critical person, and it brings me down). I don’t know how to better respond or whether I should bring this friendship to a close.

You could drop your end of the rope — stop initiating contact and let things fade. Or, you could open up to her and try to change the dynamic, or — one option you left out — keep going with the status quo but put less emotional effort into the relationship. You’re probably bringing your A game, advice-wise, but what if you just offered versions of “sounds tough, good luck, you got this”?

What feels right? If you have a gut instinct about which path to take, follow it. If you don’t, flip a coin or roll a die: Sometimes when you leave the answer to random chance, your reaction to the flip or roll will tell you how you really feel. (This works for choosing restaurants, too.)

This isn’t a decision anyone else can make for you, because only you know the particular emotional accounting of this relationship, the energy it takes, and the rewards it offers. I wonder, though, what would happen if you reversed the roles and, instead, came to her in vulnerability. She seems dissatisfied with your friendship; ask her what kind of support she wants, how you can be a better friend to her. How do you think she’d react to that? How would you want her to?

I just received an invitation to my great-granddaughter’s first birthday with “her” “Amazon Wish List” complete with a QR code on the back. I am outraged at these peremptory, impersonal grab invites. Has anyone come up with an appropriate name for them? When the child was born, I asked the parents to open a bank account for her education and sent a generous check. If I could be sure they had, I would happily send a first birthday check, but I’d feel better if I knew it would be deposited toward her future.

Anonymous / Malden

The appropriate name is “invitation with a registry,” and while they’ve always been controversial, the convenience (for both honorees and attendees) consistently outweighs the disapproval. Concocting a registry for a 1-year-old may be a bit much, but the idea of a wish list for someone who hasn’t yet developed object permanence is too funny for me to get indignant over.

If you want to set up a dedicated savings account or trust for your great-grandchild, you can do so yourself instead of having to rely on “the parents” (surely also related to you, and not merely guardians of this toddler?) to take care of it.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.