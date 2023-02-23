97-year-old skier completes final run Wednesday in Haverhill

“Congratulations Herb it has been a GREAT RUN!” the post read.

Herb Oedel of North Andover has been skiing for 90 years, Ski Bradford said in a celebratory Facebook post.

A 97-year-old skier completed his last run Wednesday on a slope in Haverhill.

According to Ski Patrol Director Dennis Gauvin, Herb Oedel has been frequenting the resort every winter for the past few years. He told staff Wednesday it would be his last day.

“He’s decided to hang up his skis for good,” Gauvin said.

Gauvin said it was probably for safety reasons, though Herb Oedel is still “mentally and physically very strong.” He’s always a friendly face to the ski patrol on the slopes.

“He’s befriended the staff,” Gauvin said. “He says hi to the patrolers everyday he comes.”

The 97-year-old is rarely alone — he’s almost always accompanied by his 99-year-old wife, Ginny Oedel, who is his biggest supporter, according to the post. While she never skies with her husband, she cheers him on from the sidelines.

“His wife tried skiing once, she told me. She didn’t like it as much,” Gauvin said.

Though Herb Oedel may not be hitting the slopes again, he still plans on visiting Ski Bradford. Gauvin said he stopped by Thursday morning and is planning to come again next week.

“His attitude is great,” Gauvin said. “You would not think that he’s 97.″





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.