Another one of Rhode Island’s best-known TV journalists is leaving the business

Channel 12 general manager Pat Wholey released a statement to say that Muscatello is exiting for a new opportunity and to spend more time with her family, but that she will remain on-air for the next couple of months.

Michelle Muscatello, the Channel 12 meteorologist who has been one of the faces of the station’s morning and noon shows for nearly two decades, announced Wednesday that she is leaving the TV business.

Muscatello’s departure announcement comes weeks after longtime morning anchor Danielle North stepped away to become an assistant vice president of community development at Centreville Bank. Kait Walsh is now anchoring mornings with Patrick Little.

In a statement, Muscatello said she is thankful that her job has allowed her to play a positive role in the community.

”What viewers see on TV doesn’t happen without the hard work, dedication and sacrifices of people both on camera and behind the scenes, including in the newsroom, the production team, internet, promotions and sales departments,” she said. “The WPRI team is second to none, and I am blessed to leave here with so many lifelong friends.”

In unrelated local TV news, Allison Gaito is no longer Channel 6′s news director. Her last day was Wednesday.

