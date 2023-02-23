Arrest warrant issued for former Cohasset employee accused of running crypto mine out of school’s crawlspace

Cohasset police were alerted to the crypto mining operation in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place during a routine inspection of the school, police said Wednesday.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, was due to appear in Quincy District Court to face charges of vandalizing a school and fraudulent use of electricity. A judge issued a default warrant for his arrest when he did not show up, according to David Traub, spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Cohasset town employee accused of operating a cryptocurrency mine out of a crawlspace beneath a local school after he failed to appear for an arraignment in Quincy on Thursday morning, officials said.

The facilities director contacted the town’s information technology director and “it was learned that this was a cryptocurrency mining operation which was unlawfully attached to the school electrical system,” police said.

Nahas was identified as a suspect after a three-month investigation. After a show cause hearing in Quincy District Court, a criminal complaint was issued against Nahas.

Nahas resigned from his position in early 2022, police said.

Cohasset Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said the district had no comment on the case Wednesday night.

Crypto mining uses computers to create digital currency and is known for using substantial amounts of electricity.

Cryptocurrency transactions are stored in an encrypted database called a blockchain. Each new transaction must be verified using extremely complex mathematics before it can be confirmed and added to the blockchain. This task is performed by people called “miners,” because they’re paid in bitcoin for running the program that verifies transactions. It’s like mining gold, only with computers.

But because the underlying math is so complex, it takes extremely advanced computers to do bitcoin mining. These machines mainly rely on GPUs — graphics processing units, rather than the standard central processing units, or CPUs, that drive your typical laptop.

GPUs were originally created for use in video gaming and image processing, because they are much better than CPUs in running complex math problems very, very fast. But even a typical GPU might need months to verify just one blockchain transaction. So serious miners set up banks of machines with dozens or hundreds of GPUs blazing away.

These chips consume huge amounts of juice. Mining activities for the world’s best known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, consume more power worldwide than the electricity consumption of Argentina.

The White House estimates that all crypto mining worldwide uses just under one percent of global electricity output, or equivalent to all the juice being used by all conventional data centers in the world.

