Bill would strengthen R.I. public records law

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, and Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat who chairs the House Corporations Committee, introduced the legislation , saying the changes are needed to strengthen access to public records and to respond to new technology.

Advocates say that’s the premise for new legislation that would make a series of significant changes to the state Access to Public Records Act, which has not been updated in a decade.

Among other things, the bill would cut the costs for copying and retrieving documents, require documents that will be discussed be posted online before public meetings, and clarify the public’s right to obtain final investigations of police misconduct and body-worn camera footage in “use of force” incidents.

Advertisement

“The only way you get accountability is through transparency,” DiPalma said Thursday. “We want the public to know their government is operating in their best interest and in the most efficient and effective manner. You do that by showing them the facts and the data upon which you form your opinions.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

DiPalma said he began working on the legislation when he ran into difficulties obtaining information as chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight. He said he reached out to groups that advocate for open government to develop the proposal.

Linda Lotridge Levin, secretary of the Rhode Island Press Association and president of ACCESS/Rhode Island, said the proposed changes would be good for both journalists and members of the public. “Any time you can make records more accessible to the public, it’s in the public good,” she said.

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said, “Gaining access to public records is essential if people want to know what their government is doing and respond to it in a knowledgeable way.”

Advertisement

The legislation would increase access to police records at a time when attention is focused on incidents involving police misconduct throughout the nation, and when Rhode Island is planning to equip all police officers with body-worn cameras.

“Access to police records has always been the Achilles heel of APRA,” Brown said. “The overwhelming number of APRA lawsuits we file involve access to police records. This bill would attempt to address the major barriers that currently exist.”

For example, the bill would clarify that the public has access to “initial narrative reports” reflecting the arrest of adults. It would make clear that the public has access to reports of investigations conducted by police internal affairs units, within certain limits. And it would require that body-worn camera recordings must be made public within 30 days for police “use of force” incidents.

Brown said another significant proposal would lower costs of obtaining records. “Right now, some public bodies charge incredibly exorbitant costs that deter people from pursuing public records requests,” he said. “That is a real detriment to the public’s right to know.”

The bill would, for example, slash the cost from 15 cents to 5 cents per copied page of written documents. And it would provide that a public body, the attorney general, and judges “shall reduce or waive the fees for costs charged for search or retrieval” if they determine “the information requested is in the public interest.”

Advertisement

Brown said that proposal is similar to provisions in the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The legislation would allow for release of 911 calls upon the request of those placing the call or the subjects of the calls, upon court order, and upon “good cause shown.”

Also, the legislation would require that all documents to be discussed at an open meeting of a public body must be posted with the electronic filing of the agenda, and any documents “reviewed, considered, or submitted” at a public meeting must be made public.

“That would be an important step forward for transparency,” Brown said. “It means the public would be able to follow along with what the public body is discussing, which right now they cannot necessarily do.”

The bill would give the public access to any subpoena “issued by a governmental entity to a public body or a public official regarding official business.”

DiPalma said that proposal stems from Governor Daniel J. McKee’s refusal to disclose whether his administration received subpoenas in the state and federal investigation of a controversial education contract for up to $5.2 million awarded to the ILO Group.

The legislation would narrow the exemption for correspondence to and from elected officials to exclude only documents that have “no demonstrable connection to the exercise of official acts or duties.”

So, DiPalma said, the public would not have access to records involving “interactions with constituents of a personal nature,” but they would have access to records involving “interactions with anyone as a result of acting in their official capacity as an election official.”

Advertisement

The legislation also would increase penalties for violating the Access to Public Records Act. For example, the fine for a “knowing and willful” violation would increase from $2,000 to $10,000, and the fine for “recklessly” violating the law would increase from $1,000 to $3,000.

“The fines were so small that they were not punitive,” Levin said. “You would just pay the fine and go back and violate the law again.”

Solomon, the bill’s House sponsor, said the public records law needs to be updated “to increase open government and transparency.”

“Taxpayers have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent and that they are being spent wisely,” he said. “This increases that transparency and pulls away the curtain from what is actually happening.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.