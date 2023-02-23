The Black History I Carry with Me is Love: Jonathan Allen and Derrick Young Jr.

Jonathan Allen and Derrick Young Jr. met as students at Grambling State University. As members of student government, they organized voting drives and campus coalitions. Now, they help build a pipeline for marginalized people to pursue postgraduate education through their nonprofit: Leadership Brainery .

Love for community brought them together. A decade later, their love helps make dreams come true.

The couple, together for almost 11 years and married for two, lean into Maya Angelou’s affirmation on love.

“Love recognizes no barriers,” Angelou said. “It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

How is love the language of liberation?

We do seek to have a sense of freedom not only individually but also systemically. When you find true love, you find someone who you can be authentic with and within authenticity you find liberation to be yourself. — Derrick

As two Black gay men, we run across all kinds of hurdles and barriers. We have been dissed and kind of left by family and friends and there has been a revolving community that has been there for us, those who sought us, those who we seek us out, and that’s why we believe in love deeply and continue to live out our journey in this life together. — Jonathan

The Black history I carry with me is...

My great grandmother, Bernadine Slay-Young, the first Black woman elected as justice court judge in Washington County, Miss. She was an activist and she cared so much about educating the South. One of her visions was to create a school in Mississippi for Black kids and I feel like the work we are doing with Leadership Brainery carries on her work, what she envisioned for us, our family, the country. — Derrick

The history of overcoming. I just think that in every way we’ve continued to constantly overcome. Even when I am feeling at certain times hopeless, burnt out, negative, there is this constant striving to overcome. To win. To prove the forces and powers that be wrong about my worth and value. So I carry that and that weaves throughout Black history at every stage. — Jonathan

What makes Black love Black?

What makes Black love Black is us being rooted in our history, our joint search for liberation and joy, being unapologetic about who we are and how we show up in the world. — Derrick

This longing for somebodiness, as Dr. King would frame it ... Black folk in many ways innately feel that longing to want to be seen and want to be valued.

When people come together romantically, what they are bringing with them is their histories, their lived experience. When those two people happen to be Black, there is automatically an understanding that brings about a sense of resiliency and power. — Jonathan

























