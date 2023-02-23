fb-pixel Skip to main content

Casino revenue runs strong through the winter, and now sports betting has arrived

By Peter Schworm and Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2023, 26 minutes ago
For gamblers who like to try their hand at the slots and tables — and now the sports book — we must present some unfortunate news. Casinos in Massachusetts are raking in a lot of money.

Led by Encore Boston Harbor, the state’s three casinos generated nearly $97 million in gambling revenue in January, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. That was just off last month’s record haul of $103 million and brought in more than $27.1 million in taxes.

The surge has been led by Encore, which for nearly a year has regularly posted more than $60 million in monthly gambling revenue, lifting its total above the $2 billion threshold since opening in June 2019.

The Everett casino has paid more than $517 million in state taxes on that revenue.

At MGM Springfield, revenue has held relatively steady of late, exceeding $22 million each of the past four months to cross the $1 billion mark since opening in August 2018.

Plainridge Park Casino frequently posts $12 million in monthly revenue and has paid $543 million to the state since opening in 2015.

To date, the state has collected more than $1.3 billion in taxes from the casinos.

And with sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, people have a new way to try to beat the odds. Celtics -6.5 at home, hmm.

Here are some charts tracking gambling revenue over time at the three casinos.

Peter Schworm can be reached at peter.schworm@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globepete. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.

