Casino revenue runs strong through the winter, and now sports betting has arrived

For gamblers who like to try their hand at the slots and tables — and now the sports book — we must present some unfortunate news. Casinos in Massachusetts are raking in a lot of money.
Led by Encore Boston Harbor, the state’s three casinos generated nearly $97 million in gambling revenue in January, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. That was just off last month’s record haul of $103 million and brought in more than $27.1 million in taxes.
The surge has been led by Encore, which for nearly a year has regularly posted more than $60 million in monthly gambling revenue, lifting its total above the $2 billion threshold since opening in June 2019.
The Everett casino has paid more than $517 million in state taxes on that revenue.
At MGM Springfield, revenue has held relatively steady of late, exceeding $22 million each of the past four months to cross the $1 billion mark since opening in August 2018.
Plainridge Park Casino frequently posts $12 million in monthly revenue and has paid $543 million to the state since opening in 2015.
To date, the state has collected more than $1.3 billion in taxes from the casinos.
And with sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, people have a new way to try to beat the odds. Celtics -6.5 at home, hmm.
Here are some charts tracking gambling revenue over time at the three casinos.
