Casino revenue runs strong through the winter, and now sports betting has arrived

For gamblers who like to try their hand at the slots and tables — and now the sports book — we must present some unfortunate news. Casinos in Massachusetts are raking in a lot of money.

Led by Encore Boston Harbor, the state’s three casinos generated nearly $97 million in gambling revenue in January, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. That was just off last month’s record haul of $103 million and brought in more than $27.1 million in taxes.

The surge has been led by Encore, which for nearly a year has regularly posted more than $60 million in monthly gambling revenue, lifting its total above the $2 billion threshold since opening in June 2019.