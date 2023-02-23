Construction of tri-town water treatment plant in Braintree stalls

The tribes were there because preliminary archeological work at the site found artifacts, including shards of tools, and indicated more were likely to be unearthed, she said.

The stop-work order came from the US Army Corps of Engineers at the request of representatives of three Native American tribes: the Wampanoag of Gay Head-Aquinnah, the Mashpee Wampanoag, and the Narragansett. All three tribes have been observing the work since it began in November, 2022, (according to Helen Gordon, a principal at Environmental Partners, the project manager for the new Tri-Town Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Excavation work on a new $122-million regional water treatment plant near Great Pond in Braintree uncovered Native American artifacts, temporarily halting the project.

She said officials from the tribes and the Massachusetts Historical Commission had not yet determined what to do with the Native American materials that have been found.

Gordon said the delay is expected to last about a month while officials determine the best way to proceed. The strategy will likely involve different types of excavation equipment. The plant is still scheduled to open by the end of 2025, she said.

Officials announced the temporary work stoppage at the Feb. 16 meeting of the Tri-Town Board of Water Commissioners. The US Army Corps of Engineers is involved because it issued the permit to build the new plant next to Great Pond in Braintree.

When finished, the treatment plant will supply up to 12.5 million gallons of water daily to the towns of Braintree, Holbrook, and Randolph — replacing two existing plants that are more than 80 years old.

The new plant is designed to remove so-called “forever chemicals” or PFAS, from the towns’ drinking water. The chemicals, which come from a variety of products — everything from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam — don’t easily break down and have been linked to numerous health problems.

Officials have been working to get the new plant built for two decades. The Tri-Town Water District was created by the state Legislature in the late 1880s.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.