Controversial R.I. medical waste-to-energy facility proposal goes to court to revive project

State environmental regulators had rejected MedRecycler’s permit, citing supposed problems in its application — but those were actually just “subterfuge and artifice concocted by (the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management) due to substantial public and political pressure and to avoid the specter of litigation against the State of Rhode Island for monetary damages and injunctive relief,” the suit states.

MedRecycler-RI Inc., in a legal complaint filed last month in state Superior Court, asked a judge to reverse the state Department of Environmental Management’s rejection of a permit for the facility. The company had proposed doing what’s called pyrolysis on Division Road in West Warwick.

PROVIDENCE — A company that stoked controversy and opposition with its proposal to turn medical waste into energy at a facility in West Warwick is now going to court in an effort to revive the project.

Pyrolysis uses high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment to break down materials and convert them into energy that can be used for electricity. Because it doesn’t use oxygen, the company has long argued, the medical waste isn’t actually “burned.” Medical waste used in pyrolysis could have included things like blood and blood byproducts, animal waste, sharps, gloves, containers, and tubes, but not things like anthrax or hazardous waste. The company says pyrolysis is a more environmentally friendly way of dealing with medical waste than burning it; some opponents describe it as a “false solution” that would harm the environment.

MedRecycler, whose parent company is based in New Jersey, applied for a medical waste treatment facility permit in 2019. The Department of Environmental Management tentatively approved it in January 2021, the company said, but neighbors, politicians, and environmentalists fiercely opposed it, warning of hazards to the public and climate concerns.

In July 2021, Governor Dan McKee signed legislation that would ban those facilities in certain areas.

Just days after McKee signed the legislation, the state Department of Environmental Management denied MedRecycler’s application for a permit. The DEM cited inconsistencies and deficiencies in MedRecycler’s application, as well as the law that had been approved just days earlier.

MedRecycler appealed to an internal DEM board called the Administrative Adjudication Division. But that board found that the application was moot because MedRecycler no longer had a lease for the proposed location in West Warwick, near the line with East Greenwich.

Now, MedRecycler is going to court to press its case again. It says the new law restricting these sorts of facilities didn’t include any retroactive language, so it shouldn’t apply to its permit application. It’s asking the court to reverse the DEM’s decision denying the application as moot, or to make a decision on the merits of its actual arguments — in other words, a decision that would explicitly rule on whether MedRecycler should get a permit.

MedRecycler points out in its court filing that the DEM had allowed it to change locations once during the application process, from Johnston to West Warwick. That appears to set the groundwork for an argument that even if it no longer has the lease in West Warwick, it should be able to get a permit to open a facility somewhere else in Rhode Island.

The legal action names the state, the state Department of Environmental Management, and neighbors of the projects who had objected to it — the town of East Greenwich and the New England Institute of Technology.

The Department of Environmental Management declined to comment.

In 2022, the state Senate passed legislation that would have cleared the way for pyrolysis facilities for plastics, which would be similar to what MedRecycler is now pursuing in the courts. The House did not pass it.

Kevin Budris, the Rhode Island-based advocacy director of the environmental nonprofit Just Zero, opposed that legislation and the MedRecycler facility alike.

“The petrochemical and waste industries push pyrolysis on communities across the country to keep us hooked on a cycle of making and destroying plastic and other waste,” Budris said in an email Thursday. “We need to focus on reducing and eliminating single-use plastics and other trash up front, rather than turning waste into fuels and toxic, cancer-causing chemicals.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.