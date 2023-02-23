fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters rescue man during 2-alarm house fire in Stoneham

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2023, 26 minutes ago

Firefighters in Stoneham rescued a person trapped inside a home that was on fire Thursday morning, officials said.

“Great job by fire crews earlier this morning rescuing one trapped occupant at a 2nd alarm fire on Main Street,” officials wrote on the Stoneham Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire Captain James Marshall told WCVB-TV said the man was in a bedroom on the first floor and crews had to break a window to reach him.

“We had a victim on the first floor in a back bedroom,” Marshall told WCVB-TV. “They had to break through a window. We brought a line in through the basement to fight the fire, then we broke through a window and put a ladder up to the window to get into the first floor to effect the rescue of the gentleman. The gentleman was pulled out, put onto a stretcher, and taken right to the ambulance and transported to the hospital.”

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

