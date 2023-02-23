Former Chelsea school committee member sentenced on child rape charge

In addition to prison, Wilson was sentenced to five years probation on the enticement and posing charges, which will start upon his release, Hayden’s office said.

Henry Wilson, 57, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to rape and abuse of a child, enticement and posing a child in sexual conduct, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office. Wilson, who has been barred from the city’s school properties, has previously pleaded not guilty during an earlier arraignment in Chelsea District Court, the Globe reported.

A former Chelsea School Committee member was sentenced to five years and one day in prison for raping a 12-year-old child in 2021 after offering the child a ride in his car, authorities said.

Advertisement





Wilson was also ordered to register as a sex offender, stay away from the victim, wear a GPS device with an exclusion zone around the victim’s home and school, undergo sex offender treatment and have no employment involving contact with children under 18, the statement said.

“This case involves multiple levels of abuse, including Mr. Wilson abusing his status as an adult and his status as a person of authority, particularly a person of authority over school children,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, according to the statement. “The courage of the victim and the victim’s family was crucial in moving this case forward.”

On June 28, 2021, the 12-year-old Chelsea Public Schools student was walking near Broadway in Chelsea when a man offered the victim a ride in his car, the statement said.

The man drove the victim to a parking lot and committed the sexual assault, portions of which were recorded on a cell phone camera, the statement said.

Several days later, the victim’s family became aware of the assault and contacted Chelsea police, the statement said.

Advertisement

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.